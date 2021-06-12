Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in September 2021

It’s time for an early look at the Netflix Originals scheduled for release throughout September 2021. With only a handful of titles thus far, it’s already shaping up to be a busy month so let’s dig in.

If you’ve missed any of our Netflix Original previews for months prior, you can go back and check those out. August 2021, in particular, is looking incredibly strong.

Now let’s dig into the Netflix Originals we know that are coming in September 2021. This list will grow over time so keep it bookmarked for the latest.

English Netflix Originals Coming in September 2021

Kate

Coming to Netflix: September 10th

Badass female protagonists have rocked Netflix in recent years with The Old Guard being a particular standout. Now it’s the turn of Mary Elizabeth Winstead to kick some ass in this upcoming thriller.

Woody Harrelson stars alongside Winstead and the movie is directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan who is most known for The Huntsman movies.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

“After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.”

Worth

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Marking the 20th anniversary of the tragic 9/11 attacks with be Worth which is one of the many titles coming out of the Obamas production company for Netflix.

Starring Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan, the movie will tell the story of Kenneth Feinberg, a lawyer who fought for the victims of the event and oversaw the compensation fund.

Non-English Netflix Originals Coming in September 2021

Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 1)

Language: Spanish

Coming to Netflix: September 3rd

Alex Pina’s monster hit Money Heist will begin to wrap up its fifth and final season in early September 2021. We’ve been to hell and back with the team led by The Professor, but our last big bank job is coming to an explosive close.

There’s a bunch to read up on regarding Money Heist season 5 so if you’re not up-to-date, go and read our full season 5 preview.

The second half of the final season is due to release in December 2021.

That’s all we have for now, we’ll keep this post updated with titles as and when they get announced.