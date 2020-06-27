‘Lucifer’ Season 5B Set to Restart Filming in October 2020

Filming for the final half of season 5 is currently set to get underway later in 2020 as the series was one of the many Netflix productions halted due to the global pandemic.

It’s been a busy few weeks of news for Lucifer. We’ve been teased for weeks on the release date which finally got announced for August 21st. Then, after news of Tom Ellis in and out of negotiations for a sixth season, we finally got a sixth season confirmed.

Season 5 of Lucifer has been split into two halves with the first now due out at the end of August 2020. We already know quite a bit about the second half of season 5 given the episode names and some guest stars have been announced already.

Now thanks to ProductionWeekly listing, we know Lucifer season 5 be is set to get underway with its filming from “mid-October 2020”. It also confirms that season 5B will be continuing its long history at being filmed in Los Angeles, California in the United States.

Of course, this filming date is very much dependent on the ongoing situation in Los Angeles which has seen a spike in cases in recent days and weeks.

However, this filming date is a lot later than many other US and Canadian productions that are currently set to get started up throughout July and August 2020. October should leave plenty of time for contingency and changes in location but as we stress, this date is likely very much dependent on the ongoing situation.

As for when season 6 will get filming remains unclear. The series will no doubt head into the pre-production phase including the writing instantly meaning that with any luck, season 5b and season 6 could, in theory, be filmed back to back. Season 5 has been fully written although it’s likely the ending will need a few tweaks given the second revival the show has had.

Are you looking forward to more Lucifer on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.