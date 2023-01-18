Why ‘Lucifer’ Might Leave Netflix in 2031

Lucifer has been one of Netflix’s biggest revivals in the streamer’s history and currently resides in most regions worldwide. However, its time on Netflix won’t be forever, as we’ve discovered the show may leave as soon as 2031.

Originally at FOX, Netflix eventually revived Lucifer for what was three big seasons (although originally it was supposed to be two) and now all six seasons reside on Netflix with key exceptions like Netflix Germany.

Developed by Tom Kapinos, the series starred Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, and D. B. Woodside.

When will Lucifer leave Netflix?

Our investigation revealed that, at this point, Lucifer is currently scheduled to leave Netflix globally on September 10th, 2031.

But why that date?

Well, superfans of the show will already know that’s the exact day when season 6 of Lucifer was added to Netflix in 2021. This tells us that Netflix holds onto the rights for the show’s lifetime plus another ten years.

For many, it’s news that Netflix Originals can even leave the service, but as we’ve cataloged, dozens of titles have already left the service, all of which carried Original branding.

Why could Lucifer leave Netflix?

While not all Netflix Originals will eventually leave the service, many will because the underlying rights are owned by someone else and Netflix has essentially leased (albeit exclusively) for a fixed period of time.

In this instance, Warner Bros. Television owns the underlying rights, and of course, the IP itself is from DC Comics which Warner Bros. Discovery owns too.

The ten-year removals, from our investigation, are common for all Warner Bros. Television shows Netflix has picked up over the years where they’ll expire exactly 10 years following their final season addition to the service. This applies to titles like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Kominsky Method, The Sandman, or Keep Breathing, to name but a few.

Of course, we don’t know what position Warner Bros. Discovery will be in in the 2030s. As we’ve seen with Lilyhammer, shows can be renewed but given Warner Bros. Discovery may like Lucifer to bolster its own HBO Max, it’s not a given a renewal will happen here.

We went into more detail about Netflix Originals that may leave the service over the coming decade, which include titles like Orange is the New Black, Narcos, House of Cards, Ozark, and 13 Reasons Why.

In other Lucifer news, you may know that some of the cast and crew of the show are also working on a slew of Netflix projects.

Netflix did not comment on our discovery.