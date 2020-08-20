‘Lucifer’ Season 5: Netflix Release Time, News & What to Expect

Lucifer is returning for part one of its two-part fifth season on August 21st, 2020. Here’s the most comprehensive everything you need to know guide to what we know about season five of Lucifer on Netflix, including what we can expect from the story, the episode titles, the production schedule, and confirmation that season six is a go!

Just to quickly recap the road to season five. Netflix managed to pick up the show from FOX, who canceled the series after three seasons in 2018. The revival came after a massive fan campaign to save the show.

The early seasons of Lucifer were added to Netflix at the beginning of 2019 and although all of the previous seasons aren’t available on Netflix everywhere, season four premiered exclusively on Netflix around the world on May 8th, 2019.

There’s a lot to cover for Lucifer season five, so we’ll begin with the first full trailer for the upcoming season.

What time will Lucifer season five be on Netflix around the world?

The release date for Season 5A of Lucifer on Netflix globally is August 21st, 2020. If you’re wanting to watch it as and when it drops on Netflix, you may be wanting to go to bed early or skip going to bed depending on where you live.

Every episode will drop at once at 12:01 PST on Netflix.

If you’re not on PST, here’s a relative guide to when the series will stream where you live.:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-7) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-6) Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM (GMT-5) British Daylight Savings Time 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 10:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 12:30 PM (GMT+4:30) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+8) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Day Light Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

Alongside the original date announcement video, we also got a short tease with the title “Lucifer’s Sexiest Moments”.

The road to season five of Lucifer on Netflix

Let’s quickly recap how we got to season five of Lucifer before diving deeper into this season.

On May 7th, 2019, the series was given its season five order. However, it’s a bittersweet announcement as the show has also been given a final season order.

In a statement to Hollywood Reporter, Netflix said: “We are thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for.”

Here are some more reactions from the cast of Lucifer on its season five renewal:

Ildy Modrovich who serves as the main showrunner said: “Whoop whoop!!!! Season 5 is coming!!! Thank you to our beautiful Lucifamily for all of your love and support!! And to @LuciferNetflix for being the best partners EVER!! It’s our final season so we’re planning to make it COUNT!!”

Joe Henderson who serves as the co-showrunner said this: “The fans brought us back to life. Now, we get to finish our story on our terms. Can’t wait for you guys to see what’s in store!”

Tom Ellis had this to say: “Well look what happened! A 5th and final season of #Lucifer is coming to @LuciferNetflix thank you to all you loyal #lucifans for watching…now let’s end this thing properly”

What is the production status of Lucifer season five?

Current production: Scheduled to restart for season 5b in October 2020 (Last updated: June 2020)

In late June 2019, Ildy took to Twitter to confirm that they’re heading back to the writer’s room in July 2019. On July 12th, 2019 we got a photo from the entire team back in the writer’s room.

In early September 2019, Netflix announced that season five had begun filming. The news was accompanied by an image with the majority of the cast lined up in the first table read. Filming took place from September 6th, 2019 onwards.

In December 2019, they had completed the table read for episode nine. We believe that’ll be the final episode of part one for Lucifer given the fact its episode name includes a spoiler and the fact the writers and cast have both said how emotional the episode is.

Also in December 2019, the See What’s Next account from Netflix shared a first look screen for season five.

In February 2020, we got word that the writers had concluded writing every episode with the last day in the Lucifer writing room taking place on February 7th, 2020. To mark the event, DB Woodside said the following to mark the event:

“Today was the last full day for the writers in the room. Please make sure to flood their timelines w love & gratitude.”

Chris Rafferty said the following:

“Final day of the Lucifer Writers Room as we finished plotting our series finale. It hasn’t sunk in yet because we still have more writing, shooting & editing to do, but we celebrated this bittersweet day with lots of laughs & love”.

In March 2020, alongside the global Coronavirus epidemic, it was revealed that Lucifer was one of the many shows at WBTV and Netflix that had been temporarily postponed.

With part A due out in August 2020, all eyes are now on when filming can start again on Lucifer season 5B.

In June 2020, we got word that season 5b is set to restart filming in Los Angeles, California in Mid-October 2020.

Lucifer season five episode names

At the end of August 2019, we got word of the first episode name and who’s writing and directing. Over time, we slowly got new episode name drops courtesy of the LuciferWriters account.

Episode 501 – “Really Sad Devil Guy” – Written by Jason Ning, Directed by Eagle Egilsson

Episode 502 – “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!” – Written by Ildy Modrovich, Directed by Sherwin Shilati

Episode 503 – “!Diablo!” – Written by Mike Coats, Directed by Claudia Yarny

Episode 504 – “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken” – Aiyana White, Directed by Viet Nguyen

Episode 505 – “Detective Amenadiel” – Joe Henderson, Directed by Sam Hill

Episode 506 – “BluBallz” – Written by Jen Graham Imada, Directed by Richard Speight, Jr.

Episode 507 – “Our Mojo” – Written by Julia Fontana, Directed by Nathan Hope

Episode 508 – “Spoiler Alert” – Written by Chris Rafferty, Directed by Kevin Alejandro

Episode 509 – “Family Dinner” – Written by Joe Henderson and directed by Nathan Hope

Episode 510 – “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” – Written by Ildy Modrovich and directed by Sherwin Shilati.

Episode 511 -“Resting Devil Face” – Written by Mira Z. Barnum, Joshua Duckworth, and Richardo Lopez Jr.

Episode 512 – “Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid” – Written by Mike Costa, directed by Greg Beeman

Episode 513 – “A Little Harmless Stalking” – Written by Julia Fontana & Jen Graham Imada and directed by Richard Speight, Jr.

Episode 514 – “Nothing Lasts Forever” – Written by Chris Rafferty & directed by Lisa Demaine

Episode 515 – “Is This Really How It’s Going to End?!” – Written by Jason Ning & directed by Ildy Modrovich

Episode 516 – “A Chance At a Happy Ending” – Written by Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich & directed by Karen Gaviola

On March 12th, the Lucifer Writers account revealed the final episode name for season five.

What to expect from season five of Lucifer

Caution: spoilers ahead

Before we get into spoiler territory for season five, Netflix produced a fantastic Lucifer recap for seasons 1 to 3.

Before we get into the story of season 5a, let’s just recap the final episode as there’s a lot to dive into.

The final episode (episode ten – “Who’s da New King of Hell?”) sees Lucifer return home to help contain hell, which is now spilling into Los Angeles. Chloe and Lucifer also reveal their love for each other (no surprise there) with Lucifer saying, “his first love was never Eve”.

Throughout the season, we’ve seen Chloe struggle to come to terms with the fact Lucifer has a demonic side, which is why the introduction of Eve made sense.

Season four sets up future seasons with the demons back home in hell now, knowing that Lucifer never intends on returning home.

The episode closes with Lucifer saying his final goodbye to Chloe as he returns home, albeit hopefully only temporarily.

What we know about Lucifer season five story

OK, let’s now move into the story for season five.

The trailer (see above) reveals that Chloe is not doing well after Lucifer departs. She’s in a downward spiral but Lucifer soon returns (or so it seems).

It’s then revealed that Lucifer is acting differently, but that’s because he is. The trailer then reveals that Lucifer is not himself because it’s his twin brother, Michael. Michael reveals he’s not only come to Earth to replace but also destroy Lucifer’s previous life.

The trailer ends with the two brothers battling it out.

How many episodes will there be in season five of Lucifer?

Originally, we were told that Lucifer would be ten episodes final season but as of July 2019, we now know that Netflix has given an expanded order to the show.

It’s worth noting that the series is confirmed to be split into two halves, however. Part one will likely consist of eight episodes, with part two consisting of the same amount.

The series has been expanded to 16 episodes, meaning we’ll have nearly 16 hours worth of new content come 2020.

Will Lucifer return for season six on Netflix?

Up until the start of 2020, it was believed that season five was set to be the last for Lucifer on Netflix. However, several developments have built up meaning that we’re probably going to get more seasons post-season 5 on Netflix. Here’s what we know.

In February 2020, however, TVLine has reported that there have been ongoing talks between Netflix and Warner Bros. to keep Lucifer going beyond the fifth season. This included the showrunners signing up for another season and in March 2020, Tom Ellis signed on for more episodes.

Perhaps the biggest tease to date is from DB Woodside who teased “a super-secret project” for Netflix and Warner Brothers.

In April 2020, we got word that the ongoing talks with Tom Ellis had broken down with a contract dispute between Warner and the main actor. That was rectified in late May 2020 when Tom Ellis officially signed on for another season of Lucifer.

On June 23rd, 2020 we finally got confirmation that season six of Lucifer is going to happen. It also confirms that this will be the final season.

As for when we’ll get more details on season six, in late August 2020, Warner Brothers is set to do a virtual fan event that includes Lucifer according to Variety.

In July 2020, we got word that DB Woodside would be returning for season six. In a Tweet the actor said the following:

Happy to announce that I will be returning to Lucifer for season 6. Additionally, I will be directing an episode for our final season. This is a beautiful cast. We stand by each other. We fight for one another. So… let’s get to work.

We’ll be splitting everything up about what we know about season six once season 5A has hit Netflix.

Other Lucifer season five news and casting announcements

On September 23rd, 2019 one of the first supporting cast members was announced. Matthew Bohrer has previously starred in supporting roles on Amazon’s Goliath, General Hospital, Masters of Sex and Blockbuster.

On October 11th, Brianne Davis who appeared in HISTORY Channel’s Six, Jarhead (2005) and Synchonicity (2015) has been cast in season 5 as Detective Dancer.

On October 28th, it has been confirmed that the final season of Lucifer will be split into two halves.

In November 2019, it was listed that Erin Cummings who has starred in the likes of Spartacus will play the role of Mandy in season five.

On November 22nd, IMDb was updated with another cast announcement. Nashville’s Chaley Rose will feature in season five as Destiny Page.

In December 2019, Lucifer cameoed in the DC universe crossover Infinite Earths. You can see his cameo in the clip below or you can wait for Infinite Earths to hit Netflix. This has led to speculation that John Constantine could feature in Netflix’s final season of the show. Tom Ellis said in an interview it was a struggle to keep his cameo a secret.

On January 6th, 2020 Entertainment Weekly exclusively revealed that Dennis Haysbert will be joining the cast to play the role of God. This, of course, implies Lucifer and his brother will be spending lots of time with their father in the final season.

On January 17th, 2020 we learned that Catherine Dent will appear in season five as Dr. Alice Porter.

On January 21st, 2020 we learned that Annie Funke will play the role of Sister Francine in episode five.

In February 2020, Neil Gaiman took to Twitter to talk to a number of Lucifer fans who claim that the show was canceled because of The Sandman. Gaiman confirmed that this rumour is false.

It was announced by Netflix when they rescued Lucifer that it would be ending at the end of Season 5. This was well over a year before Netflix won the auction for Sandman. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2020

In May 2020 we got word that Allison McAtee would be starring as Elizabeth Newman in season five episode ten.

For those who love collection Lucifer on DVD. Season four was released on blu-ray and DVD boxset on May 12th, 2020. For those in the United States, you can rent it via Netflix’s DVD.com platform.

In early June 2020, we got word that Adam Korson would feature in episode six of season five.

In mid-June 2020 we got word of another cast member joining season five. Featured in episode six is Betsy Baker who has appeared in The Evil Dead, Sharp Objects. She’ll play the role of Sister Molly.

In late June 2020, TVLine exclusively revealed that Rob Benedict would guest star in season five.

Are you looking forward to the release of Lucifer season five? Let us know in the comments down below.