‘Mad Men’ Charts Return to Netflix in International Regions for August 2024

Mad Men is about to return to Netflix triumphantly in most international territories, such as Canada, Australia, and Europe. All seven seasons and 92 episodes will be available from August 1st, 2024.

Set in the 1960s, the AMC series created by Matthew Weiner continues Netflix’s licensing splurge over the past few years. The period drama is ranked among the best shows of the last decade, with the show’s original run taking place between 2007 and 2015.

Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, and Christina Hendricks are among the cast, which depicts the day-to-day operations of a high-tier advertising agency in New York City.

Social media posts from various international Netflix accounts, such as Netflix Italy, Netflix France, and Netflix Spain, have confirmed the news. With a few exceptions, we can confirm the rollout to most regions.

You can set a reminder for the show’s return by navigating to the show page using this link or the code 70136135.

In other international licensing news, in most regions, Netflix will follow in the United States’ footsteps in picking up all six seasons of the classic US ABC series Lost from August 15th, 2024.

Will Mad Men return to Netflix in the United Kingdom or the United States?

We can confirm that the only two regions not currently due to receive Mad Men come August 1st are Netflix in the United Kingdom and Netflix in the United States. However, we likely can’t rule it out ever returning.

Netflix in the US last carried Mad Men through to 2020.

The news that Mad Men will not return to Netflix in the US may be a bit surprising, given that the streamer just struck a big deal with AMC, the network where the show originally aired. Some of the network’s biggest hitters in recent years are heading to the service, but as we outlined above, AMC isn’t the rights holder for the show; instead, that lies with Lionsgate Television, which sells the show.

That said, the only place you can currently stream the show in the US is AMC+ for the foreseeable, and in the UK, you can watch via Sky, UKTV Play, MGM+, and Freevee.

Latin America also appears to be excluded for the time being, and we have contacted Netflix for additional information on the show’s rollout.

Are you excited about Mad Men’s return to Netflix in international territories? Let us know in the comments below.