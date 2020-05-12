‘Mad Men’ Leaving Netflix in June 2020

Every season of Mad Men is currently due to expire from Netflix in the United States in June 2020. Here’s why it’s potentially leaving, where it could be heading and more.

Mad Men has been streaming on Netflix in the United States since April 14th, 2015 with new seasons arriving annually thereafter. It’s one of the oldest licensed shows still remaining on Netflix in the States.

The show almost needs no introduction as one of the best period dramas to have ever been produced. Set in the flashy 1960s, we follow an advertising agency in Manhatten and the various characters that work there.

The show’s main star was played by Jonn Hamm but also featured a huge cast including Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka, January Jones, Bryan Batt, Aaron Staton and more. It was an awards magnet and is often ranked as the best drama in the 21st Century.

Australians have already seen Mad Men depart their service with the rest of the world expected to soon follow but now we know the United States is next.

All seven seasons spanning 92 episodes are set to leave Netflix in the United States on June 10th, 2020.

We first reported that Mad Men could leave Netflix in 2020 back in September 2019. THR reported that Lionsgate would be shopping the show to other streamers (including Netflix again) and although no home has been announced, it does look like it’s losing its current home.

It could be the case that Netflix decides to renew in which case, the removal date will be removed and the series will continue streaming. However, that’s unlikely and in most cases when titles get removal dates they tend to be permanent.

It’s going to be another rough year for series leaving Netflix. In October, Parks and Recreation is set to leave and we just got word over the weekend that That ’70s Show is due to come up for renewal in Q4 2020 too.

We do have good news, however. One of the writers of the show, Janet Leahy is on board with a new Netflix project from Shondaland called Pico & Sepulveda.

Will you miss Mad Men once and if it departs Netflix in June 2020? Let us know down in the comments.