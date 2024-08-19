Every AMC Show on Netflix & What’s Coming Next

What’s on Netflix first learned that over a dozen AMC shows are set to join Netflix’s US lineup in August 2024, and that day is now here. Here’s every single AMC show now streaming on Netflix, what’s coming up next, and when each AMC title will leave Netflix.

In July 2024, we first revealed that Netflix US would be acquiring several AMC shows to stream for an unknown period beginning at an unknown date. This would include Into the Badlands‘ return and new arrivals like Fear the Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire, and Preacher.

We then reported on July 16th, 2024, that 13 AMC titles would be hitting Netflix on August 19th, 2024, and with that day here, we’re updating this article to reflect every AMC show currently streaming on Netflix.

Please note: This article and the new AMC deal will only be in place in the United States. Removal dates and titles are subject to change.

We should also note that Netflix has launched a new category code for AMC titles called “The AMC Collection.” You can use the embedded link or type in the code 81921061.

Every AMC Show on Netflix in 2024

Note: Titles are listed in alphabetical order.

A Discovery of Witches (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

This British fantasy series aired on Sky between 2018 and 2022 and is carried exclusively by AMC in the United States. Based on the All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness, the series follows a witch and a vampire solving the various mysteries that lie within Ashmole 782.

Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode headline the cast with other co-stars, including Edward Bluemel, Louise Brealey, Malin Buska, and Aiysha Hart.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

Created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, this is one of two Anne Rice adaptations at AMC that will be released on Netflix in August. Alexandra Daddario is the main actress in the series, which first premiered in January 2023, playing the role of Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who learns she’s the heiress to the Mayfair dynasty.

Season 2 of the show has finished filming and will be released sometime in 2025.

Better Call Saul (Seasons 1-6)

Leaving Netflix: April 18th, 2027

The spin-off series to Breaking Bad tracks the exploits of the lawyer introduced in the main show and how he developed his reputation, Saul Goodman. In addition, the prequel also tracks the movements of Mike and Gustavo Fring before they cross paths with Walter White.

Breaking Bad (Seasons 1-5)

Leaving Netflix: April 18th, 2027

AMC’s biggest show in its history is undoubtedly Breaking Bad which later spawned a movie and a spin-off. It tracks the unconventional rise of Walter White, a high-school chemistry teacher who is told he needs to raise money and fast to pay for his cancer treatment. The gifted chemist gets a taste for the money and the power and becomes the legendary: Heisenberg.

Netflix also has exclusive streaming rights to the follow-up movie El Camino, which it holds the rights to through 2029.

Dark Winds (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

We’re quite excited to check out Dark Winds, a crime mystery series starring Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten. Created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), the series is set in the 1970s in the Southwest of America with two Navajo police officers tracking down clues for a recent murder.

The show’s third season is on the way, although it doesn’t yet have a premiere date.

Fear the Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

Fear The Walking Dead was among the initial wave of AMC shows we learned that was coming to Netflix, and we can now confirm that all eight seasons of the prequel series to The Walking Dead (also streaming on Netflix) will be landing.

Gangs of London (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

The second of the British series set to arrive on Netflix is the critically acclaimed Gangs of London, helmed by showrunner Gareth Evans, who is currently working on the Netflix movie Havoc coming in 2025.

The series is headlined by Sope Dirisu, Joe Cole, Lucian Msamati, and Michelle Fairley, depicting the power vacuum left by a criminal organization’s leader being assassinated.

Interview with the Vampire (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

When we unveiled the initial AMC lineup, the title that generated the most hype was Interview with the Vampire, the Anne Rice gothic horror adaptation from showrunner Rolin Jones.

Sadly, we’ve now got confirmation that the second season, which aired between May and June 2024, won’t be among the initial Netflix lineup, with that remaining exclusive to AMC+ for the foreseeable.

Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

Into the Badlands was one of the many AMC shows that dropped with new seasons regularly on Netflix throughout the 2010s, although it only recently departed. Starring Daniel Wu and Orla Brady, the series returns with all 32 episodes on August 19th.

Kevin Can F**k Himself (Seasons 1-2)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

Both seasons of the critically acclaimed and criminally under-watched dark comedies of the last five years will land on Netflix as part of this AMC dump!

Kevin Can F**k Himself starring Annie Murphy, Mary Hollis Inboden, and Eric Petersen, sees Allison living between two lives. The bright sitcom multi-cam setup is seen through the perspective of an oblivious husband and a darker show that shows how depressed she is.

Monsieur Spade (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

Another of the previously announced AMC shows coming in August was the neo-noir crime thriller Monsieur Spade, which is helmed by The Queen’s Gambit showrunners Scott Frank and Tom Fontana.

Clive Owen stars as Sam Spade, a detective in 1960s France enjoying his well-earned retirement. A brutal killing in a local town makes him reluctantly return to help solve the case.

Preacher (Seasons 1-4)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

Preacher will see all four of its seasons that aired between 2016 and 2019 drop on Netflix, consisting of 43 episodes in total. Dominic Cooper, who plays preacher Jesse Custer, discovers he can command others to do as exactly as he says.

That Dirty Black Bag (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

Releasing exclusively on AMC+ in early 2022, the eight-part spaghetti Western series starring Dominic Cooper, Travis Fimmel, and Aidan Gillen will also be streaming on Netflix come August 2024.

The plot revolves around two men facing off in a deserted world. There is no word on a potential second season just yet, although the creators have outlined plans for three seasons in total.

The Terror (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

Another critically acclaimed title among the titles on the way is the first season of The Terror (it’s unclear why the second season isn’t coming and a third is on the way), with the supernatural horror series coming from

David Kajganich.

The series serves as a fictionalized account of Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition to the Arctic, which involved a group of sailors stranded in ice while being hunted by an elusive force.

The Walking Dead (Seasons 1-8)

Leaving Netflix: January 6th, 2027

AMC’s strongest franchise to date is the adaptation of the popular zombie comic book series, which ran between 2010 and 2022 and had 177 episodes. Of course, it’s also the franchise that remains most prominent on AMC to this day, with multiple active spin-offs ongoing.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix: August 19th, 2025

Fear The Walking Dead will also be joined by one of the newer series in the zombie franchise that’s headlined AMC’s lineup for more than a lineup. We’re referring to the first season of the spinoff series Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus.

This series sees his character washed ashore in France, where the zombie virus originated, with little memory of how he got there.

AMC Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

The Walking Dead: Dead City (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: January 13th, 2025

One of the two upcoming The Walking Dead spin-offs scheduled to air on Netflix in January 2025 is Dead City, which focuses on Maggie and Negan. It is the fifth in the franchise and the first sequel series to the main show. The show focuses on the duo played by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who are hunting for Maggie’s kidnapped son in New York City.

A second season of this entry is in the works and is due out on AMC in 2025.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: January 13th, 2025

The seventh title in The Walking Dead franchise will be coming to Netflix in January 2025 and serves as a limited series tracking Rick Grimes, Mcichonne, and Jadies Stokes post the end of The Walking Dead.

What are you going to be watching from this lineup of shows? Let us know in the comments.