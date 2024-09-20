Netflix News and Previews Geeked Week

‘Magic: The Gathering’ Series Being Redeveloped At Netflix With Previous Version Scrapped

The insanely popular card game is getting a Netflix adaptation after all!

New Magic The Gathering Series In The Works At Netflix

Picture: Netflix

Presumed dead, Geeked Week has brought back to life hopes of a Magic: The Gathering animated series with the confirmation that the old version of the show has indeed been scrapped with a new creative lead. Here’s what we know.

You may recall that we have hinted at a redevelopment in recent weeks. Last month, I fell down the rabbit hole of chasing the history of the old iteration of the show. Eventually, we found out that the old version, originally due out in late 2022, was ultimately scrapped, but there was some hope that it was being redeveloped

I won’t go through all the details, but here’s a broad recap of events thus far:

  • Magic: The Gathering was first announced to be in development at Netflix in June 2019. The Russo brothers, Henry Gilroy, Jose Molina, and Yoriaki Mochizuki, were attached. Hasbro Allspark Animation and Octopie were also on board. 
  • Two years later, the showrunners departed over creative differences, and Snowball Studios took over the production reins. 
  • We got a few teases and concept art releases in 2021, and the series is scheduled to arrive in late 2022. By early 2022, however, all references had been scrubbed, and we never heard about the show officially again. 
  • In late 2023, Hasbro stated the show was still in the works. We also found that a new writer had listed himself as working on the project: Christopher Derrick, a TV writer who has worked on Star Trek Picard and The Equalizer.

That brings us to Geeked Week, where Netflix confirmed that production has started on the next iteration of Magic: The Gathering. They call it a “new creative direction,” with showrunner Terry Matalas on board to push the story forward. Matalas is known for his work on Star Trek: Picard, 12 Monkeys, and MacGyver. Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast are producing. 

Terry Matalas New Showrunner Magic The Gathering

Picture: Getty Images

Netflix also dropped a new piece of concept art for the upcoming iteration. From this new teaser, it looks like the subjects of the new series will be centered on the characters Nahiri and Ajani.

Magic The Gathering Being Redeveloped At Netflix

Picture: Netflix

Nahiri is a Kor stone-forger and planeswalker who hails from the realm of Zendikar. A powerful and talented Lithomancer, who, with the help of Sorin and Ugin, bound the monstrous Eldrazi to a plane and sacrificed it for the sake of the multiverse. As the protector of Zendikar, Nahiri sees it as her duty to protect the realm from other planeswalkers who would cause it harm. After a long slumber, the realm she once knew was at the mercy of new threats, and with her friends unable to answer her call for aid, Nahiri had to take it upon herself to stop the Eldrazi from returning from their eternal prison.

Ajani Goldmane, a Leonin planeswalker from Naya, Alara, is one of the Gatewatch, a powerful team of Planeswalkers whose duty is to protect the multiverse after the Eldrazi laid waste to Zendikar. Despite his intimidating appearance, Ajani’s ferocity in combat is matched by his sense of justice and his need to protect the weak. Using his fury as the driving force behind his actions, when he meets Elspeth, he learns fury is not the path to inner peace. A protector, Ajani’s magic is the purification of the body and soul, strengthening and healing his allies.

Are you glad Netflix isn’t letting Magic: The Gathering go and redeveloping it? Let us know in the comments down below. 

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

