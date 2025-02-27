‘Man on Fire’ Netflix Series: Filming Wraps, Potential 2026 Release & What We Know So Far

Netflix announced in early 2023 that it would adapt the first two books by author A.J. Quinell into an exciting new thriller series called Man on Fire. Fear Street’s Kyle Killen will write and produce the eight-episode series, with Steven Caple Jr. confirmed to direct. Here’s everything we know so far, including the news of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II headlining the cast.

Kyle Killen wrote and produced the 8-episode series based on the novels by A.J. Quinell. Killen previously worked on the Fear Street trilogy for Netflix and the television adaptation of the video game Halo.

Chernin Entertainment, which works with Netflix under an extensive overall deal, is producing the series. Peter Chernin will serve as an executive producer alongside Jenno Topping, Bill McGoldrick, and Juan Alfonso. New Regency Productions owns the rights to IP and is represented by executive producers Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer. Killen’s Chapter Eleven will also produce, with Scott Pennington serving as an executive producer.

Steven Caple Jr. (known for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts and Creed II) will direct episodes 1 and 2 and serve as an executive producer.

Carmen Cuba serves as the casting director for the series.

Some may already be familiar with the work of A.J. Quinell, as Man on Fire has already received two film adaptations: one in 2004, which starred Denzel Washington as the lead, and the second in 1987, with Scott Glenn.

What is the plot of Man on Fire?

Here’s the official plot logline:

“A muscular, emotional, ongoing international series based on the book series that inspired the film MAN ON FIRE. It tells the story of John Creasy, a broken ex-mercenary on a mission to avenge the death of his only friend, while protecting his fallen comrade’s daughter from the forces that destroyed her family.”

Netflix was casting for numerous roles throughout the early stages of 2024, with John Creasy set to be a BIPOC.

Other roles Netflix was casting for include:

Poe – Lead – Rayburn’s daughter. A teenager who is growing at a rapid pace and has an attitude that comes with it. She is the only one to witness the bombing of her family because instead of being home, she was on her way to sneak back after a night with her boyfriend.

– Lead – Rayburn’s daughter. A teenager who is growing at a rapid pace and has an attitude that comes with it. She is the only one to witness the bombing of her family because instead of being home, she was on her way to sneak back after a night with her boyfriend. Carmo – Hispanic – President of Brazil up for re-election. Polished with a former soldier’s energy, although there’s something fishy about him.

– Hispanic – President of Brazil up for re-election. Polished with a former soldier’s energy, although there’s something fishy about him. Soares – Hispanic – Intimidating figure who works with the president of Brazil.

– Hispanic – Intimidating figure who works with the president of Brazil. Rayburn – Creasy’s mentor and rescues him from a suicide attempt. He served above Creasy in the army and feels responsible for him and views him like a son.

Who is in the cast of Man on Fire?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was the first major star attached to the project, with Deadline first reporting the news. He’ll play the role of John Creasy, previously played by Denzel Washington.

This marks his fourth major Netflix Original project following First Match in 2018, Black Mirror in 2019, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 in 2020. In addition to starring, Abdul-Mateen II will also serve as an executive producer.

As of our December 2024 update, we now have an expanded cast list:

Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico) as Henry Tappan.

(Narcos: Mexico) as Henry Tappan. Alice Braga (Predators) as Valeria Melo.

(Predators) as Valeria Melo. Bobby Cannavale (The Station Agent) as Paul Rayburn.

(The Station Agent) as Paul Rayburn. Paul Ben-Victor (The Wire) as Moncrief.

(The Wire) as Moncrief. Billie Boullet (A Small Light) as Poe Rayburn.

(A Small Light) as Poe Rayburn. Asher Alexander (No Good Deed) as David Rayburn.

(No Good Deed) as David Rayburn. Elizabeth Leiner (The Young and the Restless) as Regina Rayburn.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of eight episodes with hour-long runtimes.

What is the Man on Fire production status?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Man on Fire began on October 15th, 2024, and concluded on February 21st, 2025. Shooting took place in Mexico, Brazil, and Italy.

When is Man on Fire coming to Netflix?

The series was not listed as part of Netflix’s series slate for 2025, which leads us to believe that Man on Fire will instead premiere in 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching Man on Fire? Let us know in the comments below!