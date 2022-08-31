Mila Kunis’ ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Netflix Movie: Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Coming soon to Netflix is another high-profile thriller, this time starring and produced by Mila Kunis. Luckiest Girl Alive is an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by author Jessica Knoll, and was recently announced to be coming to Netflix in October 2022. Here’s what we know so far about Luckiest Girl Alive on Netflix.

Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive is directed by Mike Barker who is known for directing and executive producing on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and took part in directing the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. Barker also worked on such series as Fargo, Outlander, and Broadchurch.

The film will be produced by Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snow for Made Up Stories and Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada for Picturestart (The Hunger Games, La La Land). In fact, Papandrea and Feig were attached to adapt Luckiest Girl Alive even before the book was released in 2015. This isn’t the only Made Up Stories project for Netflix as two of their projects are currently in production: Anatomy of a Scandal and Pieces of Her.

When will Luckiest Girl Alive be released on Netflix?

With the release of Netflix’s 2022 film slate, we can now confirm that Luckiest Girl Alive will be coming to Netflix on Friday, October 7th, 2022.

Prior to its release on Netflix, Luckiest Girl Alive will be available in select theatres from September 30th, 2022.

What is the plot of Luckiest Girl Alive?

As mentioned above, Luckiest Girl Alive is an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by author Jessica Knoll published in 2015. The thriller has since gone on to sell over a million copies and has been translated into 38 different languages.

Here is an interview with Knoll where she reveals that one of the scenes in her book is based on her own experience of sexual abuse and that writing helped her heal that wound over time:

Here is the official logline for Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive from Deadline:

Ani FaNelli seems to have it all: a glamorous job at a glossy magazine, an enviable figure with the wardrobe to match, and a handsome fiancé from a distinguished blue-blood family. But Ani FaNelli is an invention, that veneer of perfection carefully assembled in an attempt to distance herself from a shocking, sordid past. As her wedding draws near, a documentary producer invites Ani to speak about the chilling incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School. Determined once and for all to silence the whispers of suspicion and blame, Ani must weigh her options carefully, when telling the whole truth could destroy the picture-perfect life she’s worked so hard to create.

A very first look was provided by Netflix as part of their 2022 slate reveal. Sadly, only a single frame of footage was from 1:49 to 1:50.

Who is cast in Luckiest Girl Alive?

When we first reported on Luckiest Girl Alive in March 2021 actress Mila Kunis was the only confirmed cast member for the film. The cast list has since expanded and we now have the full confirmed cast for Luckiest Girl Alive.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ani Fanelli Mila Kunis Black Swan | Family Guy | Jupiter Ascending TBA Connie Britton America Ultron | Nashville | This Is Where I Leave You TBA Chiara Aureli Cruel Summer | Tell Me Your Secrets | Gerald’s Game TBA Jennifer Beals Flashdance | The Book of Eli | The Bride TBA Justine Lupe Succession | Mr. Mercedes | The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel TBA Scoot McNairy Argo | Monsters | 12 Years a Slave TBA Finn Wittrock American Horror Story | Unbroken | The Big Short TBA Thomas Barbusca The Mick | One Day at a Time | Preacher TBA Dalmar Abuzeid Pompeii | Degrassi The Next Generation | Anne with an E TBA Carson MacCormac Shazam! | Thinly Veiled | Riot Girls Olivia Kaplan Nicole Huff Tiny Pretty Things | Diggstown | Private Eyes

What is the production status on Luckiest Girl Alive?

The film was still in pre-production as of June 2021, but a month later filming began on July 14th, 2021, and took place in New York City. Principal photography only took a month, and as of August 14th Luckiest Girl Alive is now in post-production.

Filming also took place in Toronto, Ontario for an outdoor party scene.

