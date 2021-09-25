Millarworld Anime Series ‘Super Crooks’: Coming to Netflix in November 2021 & What We Know So Far

Super Crooks, the highly anticipated anime series from the Millarworld comics is coming to Netflix in November 2021! We also get our first look at the upcoming anime, animated by the renowned studio, Bones. Here’s everything we know so far about the Super Crooks anime series.

First released in 2012, the comic book series saw Mark Millar collaborate with Filipino artist Leinnil Francis Yu for four issues which collectively is known as Supercrooks: The Heist. Leinnil Francis Yu is also known for having worked on the likes on Marvel comic titles including Indestructible Hulk and Pheonix Ressurection. He also collaborated on Superior with Millar too.

You can currently set a reminder on Netflix itself for more information on the series as and when it’s available. The page is accompanied with the following synopsis:

“In this anime adaptation, small-time crook Johnny Bolt recruits the ultimate crew for one last heist — for real! From comic book legend, Mark Millar.”

When will Super Crooks be on Netflix?

Thanks to the anime spotlight for Netflix’s TUDUM event, it has been revealed that Super Crooks will be released on Netflix on Thursday, November 25th, 2021.

The long road for Super Crooks being adapted on Netflix

Super Crooks has been in development one way or another for years. The last time it was nearing to be in a television format was back in 2016 when it was announced that Waypoint Entertainment had acquired the movie rights (alongside American Jesus).

That never progressed and of course, just a year later, Netflix had announced it had acquired the entire Millarworld library.

Super Crooks was quickly announced as one of the first projects back in March 2019 with it being one of the only titles set to be an anime series. It’s one of many Millarworld titles in development currently.

How long will Super Crooks be?

Thirteen episodes have been ordered in total with each set to be 30-minutes long.

Whether the series is considered just a limited series or planned to go on beyond season 1 is not yet known.

Who is the studio behind Millarworld’s Super Crooks?

If you’re worried about what studio is behind Super Crooks, don’t be. It’s been produced by the talent behind titles like Fullmetal Alchemist and My Hero Academia. We’re referring to Bones located in Tokyo, Japan founded back in 1998. Bones Studio B is working on this Netflix series.

They’re also working with Netflix on the Godzilla anime franchise too.

Where is Super Crooks in development?

Answering where the series is in development at any point in time is particularly difficult with animation, however, we have had a few production updates throughout the course of the past few years so let’s run through all the updates from Mark Miller himself.

In May 2020 Millar gave an update saying that he got early previews of production designs.

In May 2020 Millar gave an update saying that he got early previews of production designs.

The series will debut in some form in June 2021 at the Annecy Festival and we’ll update this post should that footage be available.

