Most Popular Games Released on Netflix So Far

Netflix gaming is very much in its infancy with 14 mobile games now available as part of your streaming subscription. What games have resonated the most? Thanks to download numbers provided by Apptopia, we can reveal which of the early batch of games are the most popular.

First launching in November 2021, Netflix games are part of Netflix’s ongoing expansion into the format moving forward. While we still don’t know exactly what Netflix Gaming will look like by the end of the next 5 to 10 years we do know they’re hiring top talent and investing a lot in the space. We’ve argued it needs to be party gaming style games to achieve the same sort of success the Nintendo Wii did when it was first released.

In January 2022, Apptopia reports that Netflix’s mobile gaming efforts had surpassed a milestone in surpassing 8 million downloads in total. While it’s hard to dissect those numbers entirely (ie splitting it down to how many unique subscribers have downloaded games) it does give us insight into how well the launch has been.

In their post, Adam Blacker notes it’s “not an amazing start” stating that “Many top tier game publishers can easily pull more than one million downloads within just a few days of launch.”

Which games have been the most attractive to Netflixers so far? We can answer that thanks to download data provided by Apptopia.

As of the first of February, Asphalt Xtreme managed to unseat Teeter (Up) for the top spot. The racing game was already available before it moved over to Netflix which likely meant a large contingent of the player base before moved over.

Some of the games listed also have only been on Netflix for only a few days and weeks so it’ll be interesting to see how this list evolves over time.

Top 10 Most Downloaded Netflix Games

Note: download numbers were provided on February 1st, 2022.

Asphalt Xtreme – 1.46M Teeter (Up) – 1.42M Stranger Things: 1984 – 1.13M Shooting Hoops – 1.12M Stranger Things 3 The Game – 746k Card Blast! – 582k Wonderputt Forever – 443k Dominoes Cafe – 319k Knittens – 180k Arcanium: Rise of Akhan – 66k

Have you been playing any of Netflix’s games since they began releasing back in November 2021? Let us know in the comments.