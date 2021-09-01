‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Netflix Stephen King Movie: What We Know So Far

Prolific producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum are teaming with Netflix for a feature adaptation of the Stephen King short story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone for the streamer. It will mark the Netflix’s fourth King project, following Gerald’s Game, 1922 and In the Tall Grass.

John Lee Hancock, the filmmaker behind The Blind Side and Saving Mr. Banks, has been tapped to write and direct Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. For Netflix, John Lee Hancock worked on The Highwaymen which remains one of Netflix’s most underappreciated gems.

The film is also one of many projects in the pipeline from Ryan Murphy at Netflix as part of his overall deal with the streamer. Murphy will serve as a producer on the movie. Blumhouse Productions, Ryan Murphy Productions and Paper Pictures are all involved.

Carla Hacken will produce along with Murphy and Blum, with Blumhouse Television’s Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold exec producing. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone:

What’s the plot of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone?

The story comes from Stephen King’s New York Times best-selling collection If It Bleeds and follows a young boy who befriends an older billionaire who lives in his small-town neighborhood. They bond over the man’s first iPhone. But when the man dies, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave by leaving voicemails on the iPhone that was buried with him.

Who is cast in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone?

No cast members have been announced for Netflix’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, but it would be safe to expect some Ryan Murphy regulars from across many TV series that he has done over the years.

What’s the production status of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone?

Netflix’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is currently set to enter production in October 2021 in Connecticut, US according to issue 1261 of Production Weekly. There is no word yet on how long filming will take.

What’s the Netflix release date for Mr. Harrigan’s Phone?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Mr. Hannigan’s Phone, but it would be safe to assume a release date sometime in 2022.