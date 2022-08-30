movies coming to netflix in fall 2022

Welcome along to our look ahead at the remaining movies that are scheduled or expected to hit Netflix in the remaining months of 2022, including Netflix Original movies coming in September, October, November, and December 2022.

Before we dig into what’s to come, if you want to recap all of the Netflix Original movies to have been released so far in 2022, check out our full list guide here.

Note: this is a respin to an article where we looked at movies coming in 2022 and beyond which was published earlier in the year.

Movie Release Schedule for Netflix in Fall 2022

A Jazzman’s Blues

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: Tyler Perry

Cast: Josh Boone, Solea Pfeiffer

Netflix Release Date: September 23rd (Limited theatrical release on September 16th)

Creator Tyler Perry has reportedly waited over 25 years to get his period-crime drama A Jazzman’s Blues into development. The story occurs across 50 years, from 1937 to 1987, as an investigation is led into an unsolved murder mystery.

The movie is set to debut at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Fest in August 2022.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Genre: War Drama

Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk, Edin Hasanovic

Language: German

Netflix Release Date: October 28th

This multi-lingual movie will be played out from the perspective of a young German soldier’s experience on the Western Front during World War I.

The movie is one of our most anticipated movies and currently aiming for a 2022 release date.

Bardo

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Alejandro G. Iñarritu

Cast: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, Iker Solano

Netflix Release Date: December 16th (Limited theatrical release – more on this below)

One of Netflix’s biggest Oscar hopefuls is Bardo, the new movie from the director of The Revenant and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance).

Here’s what you can expect:

“Follows a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories.”

The movie features in theaters October 27th in Mexico, will feature on

November 4th in U.S., Spain and Argentina and November 18th

global rollout.

Blonde

Genre: Drama, Biopic

Director: Andrew Dominik

Cast: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton

Netflix Release Date: September 28th

Based on the 2000 novel of the same name, this biopic is a reimagining of the tragic life of Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana de Armas). Adrien Brody stars as Monroe’s husband, The Playwright (AKA Arthur Miller) and Caspar Phillipson stars as JFK.

This will be the fifth time he’s played the late president: Phillipson previously filled the role in the 2016 biopic, Jackie, the short film The Speech JFK Never Gave, the History Channel TV drama Project Blue Book, plus several stage performances.

Christmas With You

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Gabriela Tagliavini

Cast: Aimee Garcia, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Written by Paco Farias, Jennifer C. Stetson, and Michael Varrati this new holiday movie is about a pop star called Angelina who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small-town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

Descendant

Genre: Documentary

Director: Margaret Brown

Netflix Release Date: October 21st (Limited theatrical release October 21st)

From the Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, comes a new, highly anticipated documentary about a filmmaker who returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama, to document the search for and historic discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States, illegally carrying enslaved Africans.

Do Revenge

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Cast: Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Ava Capri, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco

Netflix Release Date: September 16th

After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a

subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

End of the Road

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Director: Millicent Shelton

Cast: Queen Latifah, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon, Frances Lee McCain

Netflix Release Date: September 9th

Queen Latifah will return for her second major Netflix Original movie in 2022 following the release of Hustle.

She’s set to appear as Brenda in this thriller about a recent widow who is starting a new life across the other side of the country but after running into trouble while on the trip, she finds herself being hunted down by a killer.

Enola Holmes 2

Genre: Action, Family

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma

Netflix Release Date: November 4th

After the first Enola Holmes movie success, Netflix quickly gave a green light to a sequel that will be coming out in late 2022, having filmed in late 2021 and wrapped in January 2022.

Here’s what you can expect from the sequel:

“Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel.”

Falling For Christmas

Genre: Christmas Romantic Comedy

Director: Janeen Damian

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez

Netflix Release Date: November 10th

The new Lindsay Lohan holiday feature will be leading Netflix’s Christmas movie lineup for 2022.

The movie sees a spoiled heiress getting into a skiing accident and suffering from amnesia. She finds herself in the care of a lodge owner with whom she strikes up an unlikely relationship with.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Genre: Animation

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Ron Pearlman, Christoph Waltz

Coming to Netflix: December 9th (Limited theatrical release TBD)

Guillermo del Toro is working on a number of big projects for Netflix as part of his output deal but perhaps the most exciting is this modern, darker retelling of Pinnochio.

Filmed entirely in stop-motion, we’ll see the classic children’s fairytale come to life with a huge cast. Voices set to feature include Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christopher Waltz, and Ron Perlman.

The movie will be coming to Netflix in December 2022.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (FKA Knives Out 2)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline

Netflix Release Date: December 23rd (Limited theatrical release TBD)

The first Knives Out movie was a smash hit for Lionsgate and will now be returning for a sequel with a brand new case to be solved by Benoit Blanc.

The sequel began filming in Greece in June 2021.

A third movie is also in development exclusively for Netflix, with Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig again attached.

Ivy + Bean (Trilogy)

Genre: Kids, Family

Director: Elissa Down

Cast: Keslee Blalock, Madison Skye Validum, Lidya Jewett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Coming to Netflix: September 2nd

Based on the popular kid’s books by Annie Barrows, this new family movie trilogy will be a faithful adaptation of its source material.

In total, three movies are releasing on September 2nd, including:

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

Here’s what you can expect:

“Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends. Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends.”

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Genre: Drama

Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Cast: Jack O’Connell, Joely Richardson, Faye Marsay, Emma Corrin, Ella Hunt

Netflix Release Date: December 2022 TBD (Limited theatrical release TBD)

Adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel from writer David Magee. The movie will tell the story of a woman who breaks out of her marriage vows, falling in love with a man who works on her estate.

The movie began filming in September 2021 and comes from Sony Pictures Entertainment (the first movie from Netflix’s big output deal with Sony).

Lou

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Director: Anna Foerster

Cast: Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven

Netflix Release Date: September 23rd

Jurnee Smollett, known for Birds of Prety and Lovecraft Country, will headline this new movie which comes from Bad Robot and sees J.J. Abrams producing.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“A massive storm rages. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother, with no other option, teams up with the mysterious older woman next door to pursue the kidnapper – a journey into the wilderness that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts.”

Love in the Villa

Genre: Romance

Director: Mark Steven Johnson

Cast: Kat Graham, Tom Hopper, Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing, Emilio Solfrizzi

Netflix Release Date: September 1st

Tom Hopper is perhaps best known for playing Number 1 in Netflix’s hit series The Umbrella Academy but he’ll also be showing off his softer side in this new romantic-comedy set to debut on Netflix in September 2022.

Here’s what you can expect:

“A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man.”

Luckiest Girl Alive

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Director: Mike Barker

Cast: Connie Britton, Mila Kunis, Chiara Aurelia, Finn Wittrock, Justine Lupe

Netflix Release Date: October 7th

Lionsgate is behind this movie coming exclusively to Netflix and is about a woman in New York who is faced with a trauma that causes her life to unravel. It’s based on the novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Genre: Horror

Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, Joe Tippett

Netflix Release Date: October 5th

Adapting the Stephen King novel, this movie is being produced by Jason Blum (Blumhouse) and Ryan Murphy.

The movie revolves around a young boy living in a small town befriending a billionaire but after he dies, the young boy continues communicating with him via his iPhone.

My Father’s Dragon

Genre: Animated

Director: Nora Twomey

Cast: Gaten Matarazzo, Leighton Meester, Jackie Earle Haley, Golshifteh Farahani, Judy Greer

Netflix Release Date: November 2022 TBD (Limited theatrical release TBD)

Cartoon Saloon from Ireland will bring their highly anticipated animated feature film My Father’s Dragon to Netflix in late 2022.

The movie was announced alongside a big lineup of new animated projects back in 2018, with many having already been released in the time past since then.

My Father’s Dragon is being written by Meg LeFauve who was previously at Pixar and wrote Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Genre: Musical

Director: Matthew Warchus

Cast: Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham

Netflix Release Date: December 25th (Limited theatrical release on December 9th)

One of the many Roald Dahl adaptations in the work for Netflix has been a musical live-action adaptation of Matilda. The movie tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Netflix UK won’t be getting the movie with it instead expected to hit cinemas instead.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Genre: Animation

Director: Stephen Donnelly

Coming to Netflix: December TBD (Limited theatrical release on November 18th)

From Timeless Films in the United Kingdom comes this new animated feature film adapting the Charles Dickens classic. It’s been described as a musical adaptation with new original music from Leslie Bricusse.

It was announced alongside a slew of other new animated projects from Netflix being produced across Europe.

Slumberland

Genre: Fantasy

Director: Francis Lawrence

Cast: Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Humberly Gonzalez

Netflix Release Date: November 18th

Produced by Chernin Entertainment, this new fantasy movie will see Jason Momoa play Flip based on the characters written by Winsor McCay.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie aimed at families:

“A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again”

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (FKA Boo!)

Genre: Family, Horror

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Lauren Lapkus, Dave Sheridan, Holly J. Barrett

Netflix Release Date: October 14th

One of the movies we expect on Netflix ahead of Halloween this year is the new Marlon Wayans movie that was called Boo! when first announced.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“When a teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, she must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town – her skeptical father.”

The Good Nurse

Genre: Crime, Mystery

Director: Tobias Lindholm

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Kim Dickens, Noah Emmerich, Devyn McDowell, Ajay Naidu

Netflix Release Date: October 26th (Limited theatrical release on October 19th)

Based on the book by Charles Graeber, this movie is about an infamous caregiver who is being implicated in the deaths of hundreds of patients at a hospital.

The Noel Diary

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Director: Charles Shyer

Cast: Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins, Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar

Netflix Release Date: November 24th

Another one of the upcoming Christmas movies for 2022 is The Noel Diary which was filmed in Southport, CT.

The movie revolves around a best-selling author who is headed home for the holiday season and, perhaps more importantly, to settle his family’s estate. After discovering a diary, he embarks upon an adventure and may just find his true love.

The Pale Blue Eye

Genre: Crime, Horror

Director: Scott Cooper

Cast: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan, and Robert Duvall

Netflix Release Date: January 6th, 2023 (will receive a limited theatrical release on December 23rd)

Christian Bale will play the role of Augustus Landor, a veteran detective investigating murders helped by his young cadet who will eventually go on to become Edgar Allan Poe.

The movie reportedly has over a $70 million budget and was filmed between November 2021 and February 2022.

The Redeem Team

Genre: Documentary

Director: Jon Weinbach

Netflix Release Date: October 7th

This new sports documentary will be hoping to emulate the success of The Last Dance.

It focuses on the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the story of the Men’s basketball teams quest for the coveted gold medal that alluded them four years prior.

The School for Good and Evil

Genre: Fantasy

Director: Paul Feig

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Kery Washington

Netflix Release Date: October 19th (shifted from October 21st)

Decorated director Paul Fieg will adapt the book series The School for Good and Evil for Netflix with Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie currently set to star.

Production wrapped on this movie in June 2021 and was originally expected to land in September 2022 but now is expected in October 2022 (we’re specifically hearing an October 21st release date).

The Swimmers

Genre: Biopic

Director: Sally El Hosaini

Cast: Nathalie Issa, Manal Issa, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ahmed Malek, James Kirshna Floyd, Nahel Tzegai,

One of Netflix’s big Oscar 2023 hopefuls is The Swimmers, based on a true story.

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Genre: Documentary

Director: Rory Kennedy

Netflix Release Date: December 16th

A documentary on the Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption of

2019 in which 22 lives were lost, the film viscerally recounts a day when

ordinary people were called upon to do extraordinary things, placing this

tragic event within the larger context of nature, resilience, and the power of our shared humanity.

The Wonder

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Cast: Florence Pugh, Ciarán Hinds, Niamh Algar, Tom Burke, Toby Jones, Elaine Cassidy

Netflix Release Date: December 2022 TBD (Limited theatrical release in November 2022 TBD)

This new period mystery thriller is headlined by Black Widow’s Florence Pugh who will play the role of Lib Wright.

The movie will tell the story of two strangers who go on to change each other’s lives in more ways than one.

Wendell & Wild

Genre: Animation, Horror

Director: Henry Selick

Netflix Release Date: October 28th (In select theaters October 21st)

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are both behind the pen and set to voice in this brand new animated movie coming in 2021.

The director behind Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline is lending his talents to this title. It’s a horror title and about two demon brothers escaping the underworld.

White Noise

Genre: Drama

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Driver, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy

Netflix Release Date: December 30th (In select theatres November 25th)

Noah Baumbach will return for his second major Netflix movie following Marriage Story.

The movie is set to adapt the classic book by Don DeLillo, which is set at a mid-western college and will cover the year in the life of a professor called Jack Gladney.

You can see some behind-the-scenes shots and more in our comprehensive preview of the new movie.

Also coming in Fall 2022

The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist – Documentary – September 21st

– Documentary – September 21st Capturing The Killer Nurse – Documentary – November 11th

– Documentary – November 11th In Her Hands – Documentary – November 16th

– Documentary – November 16th Is That Black Enough For You?!? – Documentary – November 11th

There are also plenty of movies we don’t get to feature above because we’re short on space, including some of the big non-English language movie slates.

Here’s a look at some of the movies which we missed:

20th Century Girl – Korean romance.

– Korean romance. Athena – French drama – September 23rd (limited theatrical release September 9th)

– French drama – September 23rd (limited theatrical release September 9th) Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) – Spanish comedy.

– Spanish comedy. Broad Peak – Polish thriller – September 14th

– Polish thriller – September 14th Drifting Home – Anime movie – September 16th

– Anime movie – September 16th Fenced In – Portuguese language comedy – September 1st

– Portuguese language comedy – September 1st Hellhole – Polish horror.

– Polish horror. JUNG_E – Korean sci-fi.

– Korean sci-fi. Khufiya – Indian action.

– Indian action. Lost Bullet 2 – French action movie – November 10th

– French action movie – November 10th Monica, O My Darling – Indian comedy – November TBD

– Indian comedy – November TBD No Limit – French romance movie – September 9th

– French romance movie – September 9th Qala – Indian drama.

– Indian drama. The Festival of Toubadours – Turkish drama – September 2nd

– Turkish drama – September 2nd The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 – Japanese anime – December 20th

– Japanese anime – December 20th Troll – Norweigen sci-fi – December 1st

What movies are you looking forward to watching on Netflix before the end of 2022? Let us know in the comments.