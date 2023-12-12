‘My Next Guest With David Letterman’ Set To Return at Netflix

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman has been on our screens for almost six years now, with the first batch of episodes dropping back in January 2018 and, according to a new report, will return at Netflix. Whether we’re getting a season 5 or just another special is unclear.

Across four main seasons and four specials (25 episodes total so far), David Letterman, best known for his three decades on Late Night shows for NBC and CBS, has teamed up with Netflix to interview some of the biggest names in entertainment and current affairs.

Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Howard Stern, Kanye West, Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian, Dave Chappelle, Will Smith, and Ryan Reynolds are some of the names featured in the interview series thus far. The most recent special came on December 12th, 2022, when Letterman traveled to Kyiv in Ukraine to interview Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to a report from Screen Magazine (Screenmag.com) states that Letterman is currently in Chicago, IL, set to film a new episode of My Next Guest. However, it’s unclear whether this is one interview of many for a proposed season 5 or just a one-off special.

The filming is scheduled for December 12 and 13 at The Den Theatre, a storefront arts venue located in Chicago’s Wicker Park Neighborhood.

While Netflix does not officially confirm the guest’s identity for this episode, sources tell the magazine that it could be John Mulaney, a Chicago comedian and Emmy winner.

Mulaney has been a regular feature in Netflix’s stand-up comedy lineup with three solo stand-up specials on the service alongside his team-up with Nick Kroll in Oh Hello On Broadway and John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch. Mulaney also lends his voice to the long-running animated sitcom Big Mouth.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman remains one of Netflix’s only talk shows that’s still active. The streamer has traditionally struggled in the space with its late-night show Chelsea running for a couple of years before coming to an end. Other shows like Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and The Break with Michelle Wolf have also struggled to get beyond a couple of years on the air.

My Next Guest is produced by RadicalMedia, Worldwide Pants, Zero Point Zero Production, and Jax Media.

Are you looking forward to more David Letterman on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.