‘Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team’ Sets Netflix US Release Date

The 10th movie in the long-running action thriller franchise Sniper has set its release date on Netflix in the United States.

Oliver Thompson returns for his third movie as the primary writer and serves as director for the second film following Rogue Mission last year.

Per Sony Pictures, here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“When an international terrorist cult threatens global political stability and kidnaps a fellow agent, Ace Sniper Brandon Beckett and the newly-formed Global Response & Intelligence Team – or G.R.I.T. – led by Colonel Stone must travel across the world to Malta, infiltrate the cult, and take out its leader to free Lady Death and stop the global threat. Ryan Robbins and Josh Brener also star in this globetrotting entry to the Sniper franchise.”

The cast for the movie includes Chad Michael Collins returning as Brandon Beckett, Ryan Robbins, Luna Fujimoto, Dennis Haysbert, Josh Brener, Matthew Sim and Toshiji Takeshima.

As you may recall, Netflix received Sniper: Rogue Mission under the same deal last year. Many of the other Sniper movies can be found on Netflix in select regions. We suggest using a service like Unogs to find out where they’re all streaming.

The addition to Netflix only currently applies to Netflix in the United States of America. Netflix India is also expected to release the new movie at some point.

When will Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team be on Netflix?

As now confirmed in the app for Netflix, you’ll be able to stream the new movie on Christmas Day (December 25th) in the United States.

The movie is coming to Netflix three months after its PVOD premiere on September 26th, 2023.

We should note that if you’re signing up specifically to watch Sniper: G.R.I.T., you must subscribe to a premium tier of Netflix. That’s because all Sony movies that have come to Netflix are unavailable to play on the advertising tier.

