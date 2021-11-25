Netflix Animation ‘The Monkey King’: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has seen some excellent Chinese animations arrive over the past couple of years, and one we can look forward to some time in 2023 is Netflix’s adaptation of the 16th-century Chinese tale of Journey to the West. We’re going to be keeping track of everything you need to know about The Monkey King, including, cast news, production updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

The Monkey King is an upcoming animated Netflix Original adventure film directed by Anthony Stacchi, and an adaptation of the classic Chinese tale Journey to the West. The screenplay is written by Steve Bencich and Ron J. Friedman.

When is the Netflix release date for The Monkey King?

It’s going to be a long wait before we see The Monkey King on Netflix. According to IMDb, The Monkey King will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2023.

What is the plot of The Monkey King?

While no official synopsis has been released for The Monkey King, we do however know the story will follow the beloved Chinese story of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King of the tale Journey to the West.

Who are the cast members of The Monkey King?

It looks like The Monkey King will have a talented cast of voice actors that we can’t wait to see in action.

A few familiar faces, and voices will star in the feature, such as B.D Wong, who reprised his role of Dr. Henry Wu in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Meanwhile, Stephanie Hsu has previously starred in one Netlfix Original in an episode of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Below is the full cast of The Monkey King:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Jimmy O. Yang Patriots Day | Fantasy Island | Crazy Rich Asians TBA Stephanie Hsu The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel | The Path | Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt TBA BD Wong Jurassic Park | Jurassic World | Mr. Robot TBA Jodi Long The Hot Chick | Splash | Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings White Dragon King Bowen Yang High Maintenance | Isn’t It Romantic | The Outs TBA Hoon lee Banshee | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles | Iron Fist TBA Jolie Hoang-Rappaport Watchmen | Just Add Magic | Cousins for Life Babbo Ron Yuan The Paper Tigers | Mulan | Pacific Rim: The Black TBA Jo Koy Wake. | Anastasia: Once Upon a Time | Mr. Iglesias TBA Andrew Kishino Star Wars: The Clone Wars | The Lion Guard | Batman vs TMNT TBA James Sie Stillwater | Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Destiny | Curious George TBA Andrew Pang Luke Cage | Iron Fist | The Big Sick

What is the production status of The Monkey King?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 25/11/2021)

According to the production timeline listed on IMDb Pro, The Monkey King is in pre-production. With all of the cast announced, it won’t be long before we see production begin on the animation.

