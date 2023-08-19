9 Best New Movies and Series on Netflix This Week: Aug 19th, 2023

There’s lots to love about this week’s batch of new additions to the Netflix library. We have hand-picked nine of the best new movies and TV shows you should watch on Netflix this week.

If you missed any of the new releases, you can see what’s new on Netflix (specifically in the US) via our new on Netflix hub.

If you’re looking for even more watch suggestions, we’ve also picked out nine movies that will be departing Netflix at the end of this month.

N = Netflix Original

Ballers (5 Seasons)

New Episodes: 47

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, John David Washington, Donovan W. Carter, Troy Garity, Omar Benson Miller

Netflix has been extremely busy licensing a whole bunch of popular HBO dramas from Warner. We’ve already seen Insecure added to the library, with more on the way soon!

A retired NFL star tries to kick-start his financial management career by signing other players as clients with big personalities and problems in tow.

Paddington (2014)

Director: Paul King

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Tim Downie, Madeleine Worrall, Lottie Steer, Geoffrey Palmer, Theresa Watson

There isn’t a person alive that can claim they don’t like Paddington. Paddington, and its sequel Paddington 2, have blown audiences away as a movie based on a fictional speaking bear almost has no right to be that good.

“A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a new home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family.”

Boy Erased (2018)

Director: Joel Edgerton

Genre: Biography, Drama | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russel Crowe, Madelyn Cline, Victor McCay

A hard-hitting film based on the memoirs of Gerrard Conley, a LGBTQ activist and author.

Jared, the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, is outed to his parents at age 19. Jared is faced with an ultimatum: attend a gay conversion therapy program – or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends, and faith.

The Chosen One (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Dianna Argon, Bobby Luhnow, Tenoch Huerta, Carlos Bardem

Netflix’s adaptation of Mark Millar’s comic book American Jesus has switched out the USA for Mexico in this story about the second coming of Jesus.

“Jodie, a 12-year-old boy living in Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus-like powers; he must decide whether to answer his calling and fulfill his destiny.”

DEPP V HEARD (Limited Series) N

New Episodes: 3

Genre: Docuseries | Runtime: 48 Minutes

Causing a stir online this week amongst influencers and fans of either Johnny Depp or Amber Heard, this documentary series seems to have managed to p— off both sides.

Picked up from Channel 4 in the United Kingdom, where it aired earlier this year, this three-part documentary series re-examines that trial that dominated the news headlines throughout 2022.

The questions it seeks to answer is what role truth and justice play in our social media era and was this a trial by TikTok?

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Director: Julius Avery

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Russel Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, Franco Nero, Peter DeSouza-Feighoney

Netflix’s lucrative licensing deal with Sony continues as The Pope’s Exorcist arrives only a few months after it was released in cinemas.

Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

At Home With the Furys (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 9

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Tyson Fury, Paris Fury

Retiring as the World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, the self-proclaimed “King of the Gypsies” Tyson Fury begins his new life outside of the boxing ring, and instead with his wife Paris, and their eccentric family of 5 children.

The Monkey King (2023) N

Director: Anthony Stacchi

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jo Koy, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Ron Yuan

Netflix’s animated Summer movie is based on the beloved tale Journey to the West, one of the most famous stories from China.

“A stick-wielding monkey teams with a young girl on an epic quest for immortality, battling demons, dragons, gods, and his own ego, along the way.”

Mask Girl (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 7

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, Yeom Hye Ran, Choi Daniel

Mask Girl recently entered the list of most anticipated titles on Netflix, and despite its low viewer count for the trailer, we’ve still got high hopes that the K-drama will be the streaming services’ dark horse of the Summer.

The show is about a shy girl who develops an alter-ego (or online persona, if you will) that sees her become incredibly popular and learning how to juggle her life becomes an increasing challenge.

What new movies and TV shows will you be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!