What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 18th, 2023

Happy Friday! Welcome to your weekend preview of what’s new on Netflix, that’s now available to those in the US (and globally, in many cases). We’ll run through a few of our top picks of what’s been added, the full list of what’s new, and what’s currently trending in Netflix’s top 10s.

While there’s not much new headed to Netflix over the weekend, August still has plenty of treats in store. Next week, we’ll see the release of the new British limited series Who Is Erin Carter? and we’ll also get the new Adam Sandler movie, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

Today is your last chance to watch the Netflix Original movie Bleach and Nickelodeon’s Santiago of the Seas. Also set to be removed from Netflix in the coming days is Septembers of Shiraz and Take My Brother Away.

Now let’s dig into what’s now on Netflix:

Best New Movies, Series, and Games on Netflix for August 18th

Boy Erased (2018)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Joel Edgerton

Cast: Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton

Writer: Garrard Conley, Joel Edgerton

Runtime: 115 min / 1h 55m

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, this movie comes from the director of The Gift and has had plenty of experience in front of the screen too such as on features like The Great Gatsby and Loving.

Here’s what you can expect from the Focus Features film:

“Sent to conversion therapy by his faith-based parents, a young man struggles to reconcile his sexual identity with his family’s Christian beliefs.”

Mask Girl (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 7

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Korean

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Anzu Lawson, Yeom Hye-ran, Jin-Ah Im

Runtime: 51 mins

Coming out of South Korea is this big new highly anticipated series that’s also known as Maseukeugeol.

The mystery thriller that fuses comedy elements is about an office worker insecure about her looks becomes an internet sensation after adopting a persona and a mask.

LEGO® Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

Finally, let’s cap off this list with a surprise video game that touched on Netflix Games for Android and iOS this week.

It’s a turn-based RPG adventure that takes you across multiple locations with hundreds of LEGO minifigures.

This game has been released for several years but is getting a fresh coat of paint and some notable changes from its former self with no advertisements and no in-app purchases.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 18th, 2023

Please note: this list contains all the new releases added between August 16th and August 18th. You can find our roundup for the August 15th additions here.

13 New Movies Added

10 Days of a Bad Man (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – Battered, broken and bereaved, a private investigator must muscle his way through a tangle of lies to uncover the truth behind a mansion murder.

– TV-MA – Turkish – Battered, broken and bereaved, a private investigator must muscle his way through a tangle of lies to uncover the truth behind a mansion murder. A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese – When a 5-year-old girl falls from her father’s apartment, her mother embarks on a quest for justice — and is put under the national spotlight.

– TV-14 – Portuguese – When a 5-year-old girl falls from her father’s apartment, her mother embarks on a quest for justice — and is put under the national spotlight. Boy Erased (2018) – R – English – Sent to conversion therapy by his faith-based parents, a young man struggles to reconcile his sexual identity with his family’s Christian beliefs.

– R – English – Sent to conversion therapy by his faith-based parents, a young man struggles to reconcile his sexual identity with his family’s Christian beliefs. Buya Hamka Vol. 1 (2023) – TV-PG – Indonesian – This sweeping biopic captures the life of renowned Muslim scholar Buya Hamka, from his humble West Sumatra origins to his political achievements.

– TV-PG – Indonesian – This sweeping biopic captures the life of renowned Muslim scholar Buya Hamka, from his humble West Sumatra origins to his political achievements. Carancho (2010) – TV-MA – Spanish – A car accident on the streets of Argentina brings together a dedicated doctor tending to the injured and a smooth-talking, ambulance-chasing lawyer.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A car accident on the streets of Argentina brings together a dedicated doctor tending to the injured and a smooth-talking, ambulance-chasing lawyer. Crane World (1999) – TV-MA – Spanish – After losing his job as a crane operator, a 50-year-old grapples with an unpleasant new workplace and his precarious position in a changing world.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After losing his job as a crane operator, a 50-year-old grapples with an unpleasant new workplace and his precarious position in a changing world. Elefante blanco (2012) – TV-MA – Spanish – Two fellow priests and friends, Julian and Nicolas, join together on a project to complete construction of a hospital in the slums of Buenos Aires.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Two fellow priests and friends, Julian and Nicolas, join together on a project to complete construction of a hospital in the slums of Buenos Aires. Long Live the Bonus Family (2022) – TV-MA – Swedish – In this sequel to “Bonusfamiljen,” chaos ensues when Lisa receives a reminder that she had filed for divorce from Patrik, who’s eager to win her back.

– TV-MA – Swedish – In this sequel to “Bonusfamiljen,” chaos ensues when Lisa receives a reminder that she had filed for divorce from Patrik, who’s eager to win her back. Love You Long Time (2023) – TV-MA – Filipino – While recovering from heartbreak, a screenwriter finds new inspiration when she makes an unexpected connection with a man via an old walkie-talkie.

– TV-MA – Filipino – While recovering from heartbreak, a screenwriter finds new inspiration when she makes an unexpected connection with a man via an old walkie-talkie. Love, Sex and 30 Candles (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Through a year of 30th birthdays, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak and a shocking situation that threatens to tear them apart.

– TV-MA – English – Through a year of 30th birthdays, four best friends navigate relationships, heartbreak and a shocking situation that threatens to tear them apart. OMG! Oh My Girl (2022) – TV-14 – Thai – Over the years, awkward Guy keeps falling for confident June in the wrong place at the wrong time, leading him to believe fate is playing tricks on them.

– TV-14 – Thai – Over the years, awkward Guy keeps falling for confident June in the wrong place at the wrong time, leading him to believe fate is playing tricks on them. The Monkey King (2023) Netflix Original – PG – English – A stick-wielding monkey teams with a young girl on an epic quest for immortality, battling demons, dragons, gods — and his own ego — along the way.

– PG – English – A stick-wielding monkey teams with a young girl on an epic quest for immortality, battling demons, dragons, gods — and his own ego — along the way. The Pope’s Exorcist (2023) – R – English – The Vatican’s chief exorcist uncovers an evil unlike any he’s ever faced when he investigates the possession of a boy living at an ancient Spanish abbey.

9 New TV Series Added

At Home With The Furys (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life in this hilarious and heartfelt docusoap.

– TV-MA – English – Undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury retires from boxing to embrace the eccentricities of family life in this hilarious and heartfelt docusoap. DEPP V HEARD (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores the trial that set Hollywood ablaze and the online fallout that ensued.

– TV-MA – English – Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores the trial that set Hollywood ablaze and the online fallout that ensued. Guns & Gulaabs (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – In the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, an unprecedented opium deal pulls a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into its chaotic clutches.

– TV-MA – Hindi – In the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, an unprecedented opium deal pulls a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into its chaotic clutches. Kongsuni and Friends (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y – English – A bright-eyed girl and her magical owl sidekick find adventure when enchanting powers and creative ideas lead to important lessons.

– TV-Y – English – A bright-eyed girl and her magical owl sidekick find adventure when enchanting powers and creative ideas lead to important lessons. Mask Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night — until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life.

– TV-MA – Korean – An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night — until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life. My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – An intergalactic bounty hunter takes dad duty to new extremes when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride with him to outer space and crash his mission.

– TV-Y7 – English – An intergalactic bounty hunter takes dad duty to new extremes when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride with him to outer space and crash his mission. The Chosen One (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Jodie, a 12-year-old living in Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus-like powers. Will he answer his calling and fulfill his destiny?

– TV-MA – Spanish – Jodie, a 12-year-old living in Baja California Sur, discovers he has Jesus-like powers. Will he answer his calling and fulfill his destiny? The Upshaws (Part 4) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

– TV-14 – English – A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series. When I Fly Towards You (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-PG – Mandarin – Set off by a sweet chance encounter, 16-year-old Su Zaizai finds herself helplessly drawn to Zhang Lurang — her smart, charming yet distant schoolmate.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for August 18th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Depp V Heard Heart of Stone 2 Painkiller The Pope’s Exorcist 3 Ballers Despicable Me 2 4 The Lincoln Lawyer Despicable Me 5 Suits Untold: Johnny Football 6 Down for Love Untold: Hall of Shame 7 Jared Freid: 37 & Single Safe 8 My Happy Marriage Bee Movie 9 Sweet Magnolias Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted 10 Mech Cadets River Wild

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments below, and check back on our What to Watch section tomorrow, where we’ll run through our top picks for the week.