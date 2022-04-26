Netflix Anime Movie ‘Drifting Home’: Coming to Netflix in September 2022 and What We Know So Far

Studio Colorido, The studio behind A Whisker Away is producing another exciting new anime movie for Netflix, Drifting Home. Coming to Netflix in September 2022, we’ll be keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about Drifting Home, including the plot, cast reveals, trailers, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Drifting Home is an upcoming Netflix Original Japanese anime movie directed by Hiroyasu Ishida, written by Hayashi Mori. Ishida is known for his work on Penguin Highway and Fumiko’s Confession, while Mori is known for working on popular anime titles such as Cells at Work! and Code Black.

Upon release, Drifting Home will be the third movie produced by Studio Colorido, which comes after A Whisker Away and Penguin Highway.

When is the Drifting Home Netflix release date?

With the release of the second official teaser, it has been confirmed that Drifting Home will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday, September 16th, 2022.

The feature will also be released in theatres in Japan in 2022.

What is the plot of Drifting Home?

On a warm summer’s day, Kosuke and his friends visit an abandoned apartment building due for demolition, but the group finds themselves at the center of a strange phenomenon. Finding themselves surrounded by an endless ocean, Kosuke and his friends must somehow find their way home.

Who are the cast members of Drifting Home?

We’re still waiting for the cast of the Japanese dub and English dub to be revealed.

Are you excited for the release of Drifting Home on Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comments below!