Netflix Confirms ‘Rob Lowe: The Outsider’ Documentary and Brings ‘Literally!’ Podcast to the Service

Netflix is officially going all-in on Rob Lowe this fall. Just weeks after Lowe let slip (twice and quite deliberately) that a documentary about his life was heading to Netflix on November 24th, Netflix has now confirmed the project, given it a title and runtime, and revealed that his popular SiriusXM podcast is coming along for the ride too.

Here’s the full Rob Lowe lineup coming to Netflix:

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Rob Lowe: The Outsider – Tuesday, November 24th, 2026

– Tuesday, November 24th, 2026 In a Holidaze – Wednesday, December 2nd, 2026

– Wednesday, December 2nd, 2026 Literally! With Rob Lowe – Thursday, December 3rd, 2026

All three will be streaming globally.

Rob Lowe: The Outsider

As we reported last month, Lowe himself spilled the beans on the documentary during an appearance on Barstool’s Chicks in the Office podcast, noting that it hadn’t been officially announced yet before dropping the release date anyway. Turns out his date was spot on.

The documentary has a heavyweight behind the camera, too. It’s directed by Chris Smith, a familiar name for Netflix documentary fans thanks to Fyre, Tiger King, and Sr., his acclaimed 2022 portrait of Robert Downey Sr.

Netflix is billing The Outsider as the definitive look at Lowe’s life and career, promising to go beyond the highlight reel to show what it actually took for him to survive Hollywood and become one of its longest-lasting stars. It’ll trace his journey from breakout roles in The Outsiders and St. Elmo’s Fire through to his Emmy-nominated work on The West Wing, combining new interviews with Lowe and those closest to him with a look back at the public and private moments that shaped him.

The title is a nod to Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film that launched Lowe alongside a who’s who of future stars, and Lowe has already teased that the doc will feature never-before-seen archival footage, including his original audition for that very film.

Rob Lowe: The Outsider is produced by Chris Smith, Sydney Schwartz, and Stacy Smith for Library Films, with Marc Gurvitz, Jon Liebman, and Zoe Rogovin serving as executive producers. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Literally! With Rob Lowe comes to Netflix

The bigger surprise in today’s announcement is that Lowe’s long-running podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe, is getting the Netflix treatment.

Under a new partnership between SiriusXM, Netflix, and Lowe, new video episodes of the Team Coco-produced podcast will premiere exclusively on Netflix every Thursday, starting December 3rd. The audio versions will continue to be available through the SiriusXM Podcast Network wherever you get your podcasts.

Netflix will also carry more than 30 library episodes from the show’s back catalog. It joins Netflix’s catalog of over 70 podcasts in the US.

The podcast is created and hosted by Lowe and produced by Team Coco’s Sean Doherty, with Sean Calvano as associate producer. Executive producers are Rob Lowe, Nick Liao, Adam Sachs, and Jeff Ross.

Don’t forget In a Holidaze

Sandwiched between the two is In a Holidaze, Netflix’s Christmas rom-com adaptation of Christina Lauren’s bestselling novel, which we’ve been tracking for a while now.

Maddie Ziegler leads the film as a directionless twenty-something stuck in a Christmas time loop at her family’s cabin, with Lowe starring alongside Graham Phillips and Elias Kacavas. Tiffany Paulsen, who previously directed Netflix’s Holidate, writes and directs. First looks were revealed last week.

These three projects add to an already healthy relationship between Lowe and Netflix. He first appeared in the 2019 Christmas rom-com Holiday in the Wild, hosted Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! in 2021, starred in the 2023 drama Dog Gone, and co-created and starred alongside his son John Owen Lowe in the comedy series Unstable, which ran for two seasons before being canceled. He also narrated the 2024 documentary Inside the Mind of a Dog.

Keep this post updated as we’ll include a trailer for the documentary as soon as it becomes available.