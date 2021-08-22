‘Tiger King’ Season 2 Listed as Coming Soon on Netflix But Since Removed

After months of speculation and our initial report on a second season of Tiger King on the way, Netflix is now listing “Tiger King 2” which is likely to hit Netflix imminently.

Back in February 2021, we got word via numerous sources (including some Cameo videos from the stars of the docuseries) that a second season had been filming throughout 2020 and into 2021. The doc was originally thought to be released in the Spring but revised to later in 2021.

John Reinke was one of the stars of the show to have originally spoken about season 2 saying “believe it or not, there’s another season gonna come out pretty soon so keep your eyes out for that”.

Well, now it looks like not only has Netflix confirmed season 2 (which will be labeled Tiger King 2) but that it’s scheduled to come out relatively soon.

As for exactly when a second season is coming to Netflix is still not officially confirmed. We suspect it’ll be by the end of September 2021 given notices tend to pop up a month before release and if that is the case, we’ll almost certainly get full confirmation this week alongside the full list of September 2021 releases.

One cautionary note is that the notice from the Netflix pages have since been removed. That suggests that someone let the (big) cat out of the bag a little early.

As you’ll know if you’ve been keeping up with the Joe Exotic story, there’s a lot to cover. Joe Exotic is still in prison despite an impassioned campaign for a presidential pardon which actually got asked in the White House Press Room and the various zoos have since been shut down.

Many of the staff at the zoos have moved on and we suspect a lot of Tiger King 2 will be self-reflective on the impact of the original documentary which came at the start of most lockdowns around the world in 2020.

All eyes will now be on an official announcement from Netflix in the coming weeks.

With thanks to NewonNetflix.info for helping with the screencaps.