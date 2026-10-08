‘In a Holidaze’ Netflix Christmas Film: December 2026 Release, Cast & What Else We Know

Trading standard holiday tropes for a festive time loop, director Tiffany Paulsen teams up with bestselling author duo Christina Lauren to adapt their hit novel, In a Holidaze. Starring Maddie Ziegler, Graham Phillips, and Rob Lowe, this chaotic Christmas rom-com hits Netflix on December 2, 2026. Here’s everything we know so far.

In a Holidaze is an upcoming Netflix Original Christmas romantic comedy film created and written by Lauren Billings, Christina Hobbs, and Tiffany Paulsen. The screenplay is an adaptation of Billings and Hobbs’ New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, written under their pen name, Christina Lauren. Paulsen has worked on a handful of Netflix projects, such as writing Reunion and directing the Emma Roberts Christmas rom-com Holidate.

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Tiffany Paulsen (Holidate) is the director. Alloy Entertainment is producing the film, with Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton as executive producers.

When is In a Holidaze released on Netflix?

In a Holidaze will be released globally on Netflix on December 2, 2026.

What is the plot of In a Holidaze?

The synopsis for In a Holidaze has been sourced from Production Weekly:

One Christmas wish, two brothers, and a lifetime of hope are on the line for hapless Maelyn Jones in In a Holidaze. It’s the most wonderful time of the year…but not for Maelyn Jones. She’s living with her parents, hates her going-nowhere job, and has just made a romantic error of epic proportions. But perhaps worst of all, this is the last Christmas Mae will be at her favorite place in the world – the snowy Utah cabin where she and her family have spent every holiday since she was born, along with two other beloved families. Mentally melting down as she drives away from the cabin for the final time, Mae throws out what she thinks is a simple plea to the universe: Please. Show me what will make me happy. The next thing she knows, tires screech and metal collides, everything goes black. But when Mae gasps awake…she’s on an airplane bound for Utah, where she begins the same holiday all over again. With one hilarious disaster after another sending her back to the plane, Mae must figure out how to break free of the strange time loop – and finally get her true love under the mistletoe.

Who are the cast members of In a Holidaze?

Maddie Ziegler, Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, and Elias Kacavas were the first actors to be reported for the film.

Maddie Ziegler plays Maelyn Jones. The actress is best known for starring in Dance Moms, where she was a student of Abby Lee Miller. She has worked extensively with artist Sia and even starred in her controversial film Music. Ziegler has starred in films such as To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, West Side Story, and Pretty Lethal.

Rob Lowe has had an extensive career, starring in popular television shows such as The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, and 9-1-1: Lone Star, as well as films including St. Elmo’s Fire, Austin Powers, Wayne’s World, and Behind the Candelabra. He has starred in four Netflix projects, including the series Unstable and the heartfelt film Dog Gone.

Graham Phillips plays Andrew. He is best known for playing Zach Florrick in The Good Wife and Nick St. Clair in Riverdale. He has starred in films such as Evan Almighty and Blockers, as well as Netflix’s Atypical, XOXO, and Yes Day.

Elias Kacavas has previously starred in shows such as Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Fire Country, and Euphoria.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Andrea Anders (Spirited)

(Spirited) Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille)

(Ratatouille) Jackie Sandler (Pixels)

(Pixels) Gil Bellows (Patriot)

(Patriot) Meredith Salenger (The Journey of Natty Gann)

(The Journey of Natty Gann) Graham Phillips (The Good Wife)

(The Good Wife) Christopher Shyer (The Core)

(The Core) Luke Roessler (Dead to Me) as Myles

(Dead to Me) as Myles Joelle Farrow (Lice) as Astrid

(Lice) as Astrid Samer Salem (The Expanse)

(The Expanse) Danyella Angel (Supernatural) as Thea Harper

(Supernatural) as Thea Harper Nolan Raitt (The Sticks) as Kid Andrew

(The Sticks) as Kid Andrew Sébastien Duncan (Stick) as Kid Theo

(Stick) as Kid Theo Aliyah McLachlan as Kid Mae

What is the production status of In a Holidaze?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming took place in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, between January 29, 2026, and March 12, 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching In a Holidaze on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!