Six-Part Danish Thriller ‘The Reserve’ Sets May 2025 Netflix Release

Picture: Marie Bach Hansen (left) and Danica Curic (right) in The Reserve – Netflix

The disappearance of an au pair sparks an investigation too close to home for Marie Bach Hansen in Netflix’s six-part Danish thriller, The Reserve. Coming to Netflix in May 2025, here’s everything we know about The Reserve on Netflix. 

The Reserve is an upcoming Danish Netflix Original drama thriller created by Ingeborg Topsøe and directed by Per Fly. Ina Bruhn and Mads Tafdrup wrote the series. Claudia Saginario produces Uma Film.

When is The Reserve Netflix release date?

Netflix has announced that The Reserve will be released exclusively on the streaming service on May 15, 2025.

What is the plot of The Reserve?

Netflix has provided a detailed synopsis for The Reserve:

“When the young Filipino au pair Ruby disappears from one of Denmark’s most affluent neighborhoods north of Copenhagen, the neighbor, Cecilie, becomes convinced that something has happened to her. Cecilie’s au pair, Angel, begins to investigate the rumors circulating, while suspicions of a crime grow. However, the case of the missing foreigner is a low priority for the police, and the newly minted investigator Aicha needs all the assistance she can get. Cecilie and Angel are ready to help, and gradually the power structures and privileges within the beautiful homes start to expose. Yet, Cecilie’s commitment to uncovering the truth is put to the test when Ruby’s disappearance reveals connections reaching into Cecilie’s own family. She is forced to confront her blind spots and view her family and the environment in which she is raising her children in a whole new light.”

Picture: Donna Levkovski as Ruby in The Reserve – Netflix

Who are the cast members of The Reserve?

Marie Bach Hansen plays Cecile. The actress has never starred in a Netflix project, which makes The Reserve Hansen’s official Netflix debut. She is most well known for her roles in television dramas such as The Legacy and The Team and films such as This Life and The Last Vermeer.

Picture: Marie Bach Hansen (center) and Simon Sears (left) in The Reserve – Netflix

Excel Busano plays Angel. The actress will be making her acting debut in The Reserve.

Picture: Excel Busano (center) in The Reserve – Netflix

Sara Fanta Traore plays Investigator Aicha. The actress previously starred in Netflix dramas such as A Copenhagen Love Story, Baby Fever, and The Nurse.

Picture: Sara Fanta Traore as Inspector Aicha in The Reserve – Netflix

The rest of the cast of The Reserve is as follows:

  • Simon Sears (Shadow and Bone) as Mike.
  • Danica Curcic (Department Q: The Absent One) as Katarina.
  • Lars Ranthe (Another Round) as Rasmus.
  • Lukas Zuperka as Viggo.
  • Frode Bilde Rønsholt as Oscar.
  • Gel Andersen as Kim.
  • Donna Levkovski as Ruby.
  • Henrik Prip (The Substitute) as Carl.
  • Nilda Galola Aclon as Ona.
  • Asta Tvilling Jensen as Vera.
  • Lizzielou Corfixen (The Girl With the Needle) as Mille.
  • Eigil Hedegaard (Vikings: Valhalla) as Dan.

What is the episode count?

The Reserve has a total of six episodes.

Will you be watching The Reserve on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

