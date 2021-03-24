Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Movie ‘The Power of the Dog’: What We Know So Far

In his on-screen role in a Netflix Original, Benedict Cumberbatch will star in the screenplay adaptation of The Power of the Dog. Filming concluded in the Summer of 2020, and more cast members announced. We’re keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about the drama including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date

The Power of the Dog is an upcoming Netflix Original drama based on the screenplay written by director Jane Campion. Campion’s screenplay is an adaptation of the 1967 novel of the same name by novelist Thomas Savage. Behind the production of the Original is BBC Films, Bright Star, and See-Saw Films.

When is the Netflix release date?

Filming has long since concluded so it’s only a matter of time before the release date is finally revealed. If it wasn’t for the delay in the production we may have already seen the drama arrive.

We’re now xpecting The Power of the Dog to be released sometime in the second or third quarter of 2021.

Will The Power of the Dog be available to stream in my region?

The only region we’re questioning the release of is the United Kingdom. With BBC Films listed as part of the production, there’s every chance that The Power of the Dog won’t be licensed in the UK. It’s more than likely that the film could be broadcast on BBC One, and then available to stream on BBC iPlayer before eventually making its way to Netflix.

This is similar to how other Netflix and BBC co-productions work like Dracula and Wanderlust.

As for the rest of the world, The Power of the Dog should release in your Netflix region.

What is the plot of The Power of the Dog?

The synopsis for The Power of the Dog has been provided by Netflix:

A pair of brothers who own a large ranch in Montana are pitted against each other when one of them gets married.

The story is based on the plot of the novel of the same name by author Thomas Savage, and could certainly be one of the darker dramas in the Original lineup. Elements of the story contain bullying, misogyny, and homosexuality in 1920s Montana.

Who are the cast members?

Once filming began we learned more of the cast of The Power of the Dog:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Phil Burbank Benedict Cumberbatch The Imitation Game | Doctor Strange | Star Trek into Darkness Rose Kirsten Dunst Spider-Man | Melancholia | Interview with the Vampire George Burbank Jesse Plemons The Irishman | Breaking Bad | Game Night Lola Thomasin McKenzie Leave No Trace | Jojo Rabbit | The King Peter Kodi Smit-McPhee Let Me In | Slow West | X-Men: Apocalypse Governer Edward Keith Carradine Nashville | Cowboys & Aliens | Deadwood Edward Adam Beach Flags of Our Fathers | Windtakers | Suicide Squad Bill Karl Willetts Slow West | Evil Dead | Being Eve Libby Tatum Warren-Ngata Toke | Ahikaroa TBA Frances Conroy Joker | Six Feet Under | Shelter TBA Peter Carroll Sleeping Beauty | Crazy Rich Asians | Happy Feet

Prior to the casting of Kirsten Dunst, actress Elisabeth Moss was cast as Rose but due to scheduling conflicts, she had to back out of the project. Moss is most well known for her role as June Osborne,

Another replacement was Paul Dano who had previously been cast as George Burbank. Despite his best efforts, his scheduling conflicts required him to step down from The Power of the Dog and was replaced by Jesse Plemons.

The Power of the Dog will be the first on-screen leading role in a Netflix Original for actor Benedict Cumberbatch. He has previously starred in a Netflix Original when he lent his voice to the production of Mowgli by portraying Shere Khan the tiger.

When did filming begin for The Power of the Dog?

Principal photography began on January 10th, 2020 but due to the global pandemic production was delayed for a few months. Filming resumed on June 22nd, eventually concluding on the 15th of July.

All of the filming took place in Newzealand in the southern region of Otago, in the city of Dunedin.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Power of the Dog? Let us know in the comments below!