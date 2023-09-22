Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

Welcome to another rundown of every stat released by the TV insights company Samba TV. Below, we’ll run through all their released viewing stats (whether through their socials or through somewhere else) for Netflix’s newly released movies for the past three years.

How does Samba TV get its data? As described on its own website, the company tracks what appears on the users’ TV by reading pixels and utilizing this data for personalized recommendations on the TV or mobile apps connected to the television.

It’s also important to note that Samba TV stats typically only cover US households.

Of course, Netflix itself releases excellent viewing stats every Tuesday via its top 10 site. However, more data is always a good thing, and it’s good to see shows and movies benchmarked against a company like Samba TV.

In case you missed our roundup of all the TV series stats released by Samba TV, you can find those here.

All the Netflix Samba TV Viewing Statistics for Movies

Note: Listed in order of release (newest to oldest) – M defined as million households. Last updated on September 22nd, 2023.

Heart of Stone Released on Netflix : August 11th, 2023 3 Day Stat: 1.80M

Happiness for Beginners Released on Netflix : July 27th, 2023 4 Day Stat: 0.93M

They Cloned Tyrone Released on Netflix: July 21st, 2023 3 Day Stat: 0.75M

Bird Box Barcelona Released on Netflix : July 14th, 2023 4 Day Stat: 0.92M

The Out-Laws Released on Netflix : July 7th, 2023 3 Day Stat: 1.50M

Extraction 2 Released on Netflix : June 16th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 2.10M 15 Day Stat: 3.30M



The Mother Released on Netflix: May 12th, 2023 3 Day Stat : 2.80M 4 Day Stat: 3.20M 15 Day Stat : 4.50M

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die Released on Netflix : April 14th, 2023 3 Day Stat: 1.0M 4 Day Stat : 1.20M 15 Day Stat: 1.50M

Chupa Released on Netflix : April 7th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 0.75M 15 Day Stat: 1.40M

Murder Mystery 2 Released on Netflix : March 31st, 2023 3 Day Stat: 2.40M 4 Day Stat: 2.70M 15 Day Stat: 3.90M

Luther: The Fallen Sun Released on Netflix : March 10th, 2023 4 Day Stat: 1.60M 15 Day Stat: 2.80M

We Have a Ghost Released on Netflix : February 24th, 2023 4 Day Stat: 1.40M 15 Day Stat : 2.40M

Your Place or Mine Released on Netflix : February 10th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 2.20M 15 Day Stat: 3.80M

Pamela, a love story Released on Netflix: January 31st, 2023 4 Day Stat: 0.83M 15 Day Stat: 1.60M



You People Released on Netflix : January 27th, 2023 3 Day Stat : 2.80M 4 Day Stat: 3.40M 15 Day Stat : 5.90M

Dog Gone Released on Netflix : January 13th, 2023 4 Day Stat: 0.99M 15 Day Stat : 1.70M

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker Released on Netflix : January 10th, 2023 4 Day Stat : 0.98M 15 Day Stat: 2.0M

The Pale Blue Eye Released on Netflix : January 6th, 2023 4 Day Stat: 1.70M 15 Day Stat : 2.80M

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Released on Netflix: December 23rd, 2022 3 Day Stat: 2.60M 4 Day Stat: 3.40M 5 Day Stat: 4.0M 15 Day Stat: 6.50M

Troll Released on Netflix : December 1st, 2022 4 Day Stat : 1.60 15 Day Stat : 2.70M

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich Released on Netflix : November 25th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 1.30M 15 Day Stat: 2.90M



The Good Nurse Released on Netflix : October 26th, 2022 3 Day Stat: 1.60M 15 Day Stat : 3.10M

Lou Released on Netflix : September 23rd, 2022 4 Day Stat: 1.60M 15 Day Stat : 3.10M



Me Time Released on Netflix : August 26th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 3.00M 15 Day Stat : 5.30M

Day Shift Released on Netflix : August 12th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 2.40M 15 Day Stat : 4.20M

Purple Hearts Released on Netflix : July 29th, 2022 4 Day Stat : 1.30M 15 Day Stat : 3.20M

The Gray Man Released on Netflix : July 22nd, 2022 3 Day Stat: 3.50M 15 Day Stat : 6.30M

Persuasion Released on Netflix : July 15th, 2022 3 Day Stat : 1.0M



The Man from Toronto Released on Netflix : June 24th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 2.50M 15 Day Stat: 4.70M

Spiderhead Released on Netflix : June 17th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 1.70M 15 Day Stat : 2.90M

Halftime Released on Netflix : June 14th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 0.68M 15 Day Stat : 1.30M

Hustle Released on Netflix : June 8th, 2022 3 Day Stat : 1.60M 4 Day Stat: 2.30M 5 Day Stat: 2.90M 15 Day Stat : 4.90M

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes Released on Netflix : April 27th, 2022 4 Day Stat : 0.79M 15 Day Stat: 1.40M

A Perfect Pairing Released on Netflix : May 19th, 2022 4 Day Stat : 0.29M 15 Day Stat : 0.72M

Senior Year Released on Netflix : May 13th, 2022 2 Day Stat : 1.60M 4 Day Stat: 1.90M 15 Day Stat: 3.60M

Our Father Released on Netflix : May 11th, 2022 4 Day Stat: 0.53M 15 Day Stat: 1.60M



The Adam Project Released on Netflix: March 11th, 2022 2 Day Stat : 3.0M 3 Day Stat : 3.50M

Don’t Look Up Released on Netflix : December 24th, 2021 2 Day Stat: 3.10M 3 Day Stat: 3.90M

The Unforgivable Released on Netflix : December 10th, 2021 2 Day Stat: 2.80M

Single All The Way Released on Netflix : December 2nd, 2021 3 Day Stat: 0.53M

The Power of the Dog Released on Netflix : December 1st, 2021 4 Day Stat: 1.20M 7 Day Stat: 1.90M

A Castle for Christmas Released on Netflix: November 26th, 2021 2 Day Stat: 0.74M

Bruised Released on Netflix : November 24th, 2021 4 Day Stat : 1.70M



Red Notice Released on Netflix : November 12th, 2021 2 Day Stat: 4.20M 3 Day Stat: 4.80M

Passing Released on Netflix : November 10th, 2021 4 Day Stat : 0.65M

Love Hard Released on Netflix : November 5th, 2021 3 Day Stat: 1.40M

The Harder They Fall Released on Netflix : November 3rd, 2021 3 Day Stat : 2.10M 4 Day Stat: 2.50M 30 Day Stat: 4.40M

Army of Thieves Released on Netflix : October 29th, 2021 2 Day Stat: 0.77M 3 Day Stat : 1.0M 30 Day Stat: 2.60M

Night Teeth Released on Netflix : October 20th, 2021 5 Day Stat: 0.80M

There’s Someone Inside Your House Released on Netflix : October 6th, 2021 4 Day Stat : 0.77M



The Guilty Released on Netflix : October 1st, 2021 2 Day Stat : 1.80M 3 Day Stat: 2.10M 30 Day Stat : 4.10M

Britney Vs Spears Released on Netflix : September 28th, 2021 5 Day Stat : 0.98M

The Starling Released on Netflix : September 24th, 2021 2 Day Stat : 0.88M 3 Day Stat : 1.10M 30 Day Stat : 2.40M 60 Day Stat : 2.70M 90 Day Stat : 2.90M

Army of the Dead Released on Netflix : May 21st, 2021 30 Day Stat : 2.50M

Extraction Released on Netflix : April 24th, 2020 4 Day Stat: 0.50M



If we’ve missed any stats released by Samba TV – let us know in the comments down below.