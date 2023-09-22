Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

Welcome to another rundown of every stat released by the TV insights company Samba TV. Below, we’ll run through all their released viewing stats (whether through their socials or through somewhere else) for Netflix’s newly released movies for the past three years.
How does Samba TV get its data? As described on its own website, the company tracks what appears on the users’ TV by reading pixels and utilizing this data for personalized recommendations on the TV or mobile apps connected to the television.
It’s also important to note that Samba TV stats typically only cover US households.
Of course, Netflix itself releases excellent viewing stats every Tuesday via its top 10 site. However, more data is always a good thing, and it’s good to see shows and movies benchmarked against a company like Samba TV.
In case you missed our roundup of all the TV series stats released by Samba TV, you can find those here.
All the Netflix Samba TV Viewing Statistics for Movies
Note: Listed in order of release (newest to oldest) – M defined as million households. Last updated on September 22nd, 2023.
- Heart of Stone
- Released on Netflix: August 11th, 2023
- 3 Day Stat: 1.80M
- Happiness for Beginners
- Released on Netflix: July 27th, 2023
- 4 Day Stat: 0.93M
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Released on Netflix: July 21st, 2023
- 3 Day Stat: 0.75M
- Bird Box Barcelona
- Released on Netflix: July 14th, 2023
- 4 Day Stat: 0.92M
- The Out-Laws
- Released on Netflix: July 7th, 2023
- 3 Day Stat: 1.50M
- Extraction 2
- Released on Netflix: June 16th, 2023
- 4 Day Stat: 2.10M
- 15 Day Stat: 3.30M
- The Mother
- Released on Netflix: May 12th, 2023
- 3 Day Stat: 2.80M
- 4 Day Stat: 3.20M
- 15 Day Stat: 4.50M
- The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
- Released on Netflix: April 14th, 2023
- 3 Day Stat: 1.0M
- 4 Day Stat: 1.20M
- 15 Day Stat: 1.50M
- Chupa
- Released on Netflix: April 7th, 2023
- 4 Day Stat: 0.75M
- 15 Day Stat: 1.40M
- Murder Mystery 2
- Released on Netflix: March 31st, 2023
- 3 Day Stat: 2.40M
- 4 Day Stat: 2.70M
- 15 Day Stat: 3.90M
- Luther: The Fallen Sun
- Released on Netflix: March 10th, 2023
- 4 Day Stat: 1.60M
- 15 Day Stat: 2.80M
- We Have a Ghost
- Released on Netflix: February 24th, 2023
- 4 Day Stat: 1.40M
- 15 Day Stat: 2.40M
- Your Place or Mine
- Released on Netflix: February 10th, 2023
- 4 Day Stat: 2.20M
- 15 Day Stat: 3.80M
- Pamela, a love story
- Released on Netflix: January 31st, 2023
- 4 Day Stat: 0.83M
- 15 Day Stat: 1.60M
- You People
- Released on Netflix: January 27th, 2023
- 3 Day Stat: 2.80M
- 4 Day Stat: 3.40M
- 15 Day Stat: 5.90M
- Dog Gone
- Released on Netflix: January 13th, 2023
- 4 Day Stat: 0.99M
- 15 Day Stat: 1.70M
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
- Released on Netflix: January 10th, 2023
- 4 Day Stat: 0.98M
- 15 Day Stat: 2.0M
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Released on Netflix: January 6th, 2023
- 4 Day Stat: 1.70M
- 15 Day Stat: 2.80M
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Released on Netflix: December 23rd, 2022
- 3 Day Stat: 2.60M
- 4 Day Stat: 3.40M
- 5 Day Stat: 4.0M
- 15 Day Stat: 6.50M
- Troll
- Released on Netflix: December 1st, 2022
- 4 Day Stat: 1.60
- 15 Day Stat: 2.70M
- Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
- Released on Netflix: November 25th, 2022
- 4 Day Stat: 1.30M
- 15 Day Stat: 2.90M
- The Good Nurse
- Released on Netflix: October 26th, 2022
- 3 Day Stat: 1.60M
- 15 Day Stat: 3.10M
- Lou
- Released on Netflix: September 23rd, 2022
- 4 Day Stat: 1.60M
- 15 Day Stat: 3.10M
- Me Time
- Released on Netflix: August 26th, 2022
- 4 Day Stat: 3.00M
- 15 Day Stat: 5.30M
- Day Shift
- Released on Netflix: August 12th, 2022
- 4 Day Stat: 2.40M
- 15 Day Stat: 4.20M
- Purple Hearts
- Released on Netflix: July 29th, 2022
- 4 Day Stat: 1.30M
- 15 Day Stat: 3.20M
- The Gray Man
- Released on Netflix: July 22nd, 2022
- 3 Day Stat: 3.50M
- 15 Day Stat: 6.30M
- Persuasion
- Released on Netflix: July 15th, 2022
- 3 Day Stat: 1.0M
- The Man from Toronto
- Released on Netflix: June 24th, 2022
- 4 Day Stat: 2.50M
- 15 Day Stat: 4.70M
- Spiderhead
- Released on Netflix: June 17th, 2022
- 4 Day Stat: 1.70M
- 15 Day Stat: 2.90M
- Halftime
- Released on Netflix: June 14th, 2022
- 4 Day Stat: 0.68M
- 15 Day Stat: 1.30M
- Hustle
- Released on Netflix: June 8th, 2022
- 3 Day Stat: 1.60M
- 4 Day Stat: 2.30M
- 5 Day Stat: 2.90M
- 15 Day Stat: 4.90M
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
- Released on Netflix: April 27th, 2022
- 4 Day Stat: 0.79M
- 15 Day Stat: 1.40M
- A Perfect Pairing
- Released on Netflix: May 19th, 2022
- 4 Day Stat: 0.29M
- 15 Day Stat: 0.72M
- Senior Year
- Released on Netflix: May 13th, 2022
- 2 Day Stat: 1.60M
- 4 Day Stat: 1.90M
- 15 Day Stat: 3.60M
- Our Father
- Released on Netflix: May 11th, 2022
- 4 Day Stat: 0.53M
- 15 Day Stat: 1.60M
- The Adam Project
- Released on Netflix: March 11th, 2022
- 2 Day Stat: 3.0M
- 3 Day Stat: 3.50M
- Don’t Look Up
- Released on Netflix: December 24th, 2021
- 2 Day Stat: 3.10M
- 3 Day Stat: 3.90M
- The Unforgivable
- Released on Netflix: December 10th, 2021
- 2 Day Stat: 2.80M
- Single All The Way
- Released on Netflix: December 2nd, 2021
- 3 Day Stat: 0.53M
- The Power of the Dog
- Released on Netflix: December 1st, 2021
- 4 Day Stat: 1.20M
- 7 Day Stat: 1.90M
- A Castle for Christmas
- Released on Netflix: November 26th, 2021
- 2 Day Stat: 0.74M
- Bruised
- Released on Netflix: November 24th, 2021
- 4 Day Stat: 1.70M
- Red Notice
- Released on Netflix: November 12th, 2021
- 2 Day Stat: 4.20M
- 3 Day Stat: 4.80M
- Passing
- Released on Netflix: November 10th, 2021
- 4 Day Stat: 0.65M
- Love Hard
- Released on Netflix: November 5th, 2021
- 3 Day Stat: 1.40M
- The Harder They Fall
- Released on Netflix: November 3rd, 2021
- 3 Day Stat: 2.10M
- 4 Day Stat: 2.50M
- 30 Day Stat: 4.40M
- Army of Thieves
- Released on Netflix: October 29th, 2021
- 2 Day Stat: 0.77M
- 3 Day Stat: 1.0M
- 30 Day Stat: 2.60M
- Night Teeth
- Released on Netflix: October 20th, 2021
- 5 Day Stat: 0.80M
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
- Released on Netflix: October 6th, 2021
- 4 Day Stat: 0.77M
- The Guilty
- Released on Netflix: October 1st, 2021
- 2 Day Stat: 1.80M
- 3 Day Stat: 2.10M
- 30 Day Stat: 4.10M
- Britney Vs Spears
- Released on Netflix: September 28th, 2021
- 5 Day Stat: 0.98M
- The Starling
- Released on Netflix: September 24th, 2021
- 2 Day Stat: 0.88M
- 3 Day Stat: 1.10M
- 30 Day Stat: 2.40M
- 60 Day Stat: 2.70M
- 90 Day Stat: 2.90M
- Army of the Dead
- Released on Netflix: May 21st, 2021
- 30 Day Stat: 2.50M
- Extraction
- Released on Netflix: April 24th, 2020
- 4 Day Stat: 0.50M
If we’ve missed any stats released by Samba TV – let us know in the comments down below.