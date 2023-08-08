Netflix Games on TV Launching Soon: Controller Application Released on iOS

Netflix Games are coming to your television. Having just hit 70 releases in total in recent days with the release of Cut the Rope Daily, Netflix has just put up a page on the Apple App Store for a new game controller. Here’s what we know.

The app, which went live on the app store late on August 7th, is now on iOS (it’s not currently showing as a downloadable app in the Google Play store). It doesn’t appear to work at any functionality now, as there are no games to play.

Netflix’s description of the app is as follows:

“Coming soon to Netflix. Play games on your TV with the Netflix Game Controller. This Game Controller app pairs with your TV and allows you to play games on Netflix using your phone or mobile device.”

The game controller itself (supported by iPhones and iPads with iOS 15.0 and up) has a single thumbstick on the left and four buttons on the right-hand side, including A, X, Y, and B, the same letters Nintendo consoles use, albeit with different colors.

Netflix Games on your Television and a game controller application has been somewhat of an open secret for a few months now.

Back in March, The Verge reported that “Netflix might let you use an iPhone to control games on your TV,” citing a new string that had been discovered in an iOS app that would allow you to take over your phone as a game controller.

Of course, there are still some lingering questions as to how this app will work in practice, which we hope will be answered in the coming weeks or even days. Is it iOS only, and does it require an Apple TV device? Will games be streamed or downloaded? Will Android be supported even if you have an Apple TV, or will it also work on other TV manufacturers? How about consoles?

Game controller support isn’t brand new to Netflix games, with 18 supporting game controllers at the time of publishing, including:

Asphalt Xtreme

Dust & Neon

Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Highwater

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

Laya’s Horizon

Mighty Quest Rogue Palace

Moonlighter

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Relic Hunters: Rebels

Shatter Remastered

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Spiritfarer

Stranger Things 3: The Game

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Are you looking forward to playing Netflix games on your television? Let us know in the comments down below.