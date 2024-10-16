Netflix Gunning For Wordle’s Crown With New ‘TED Tumblewords’ Game Coming Soon

Netflix has just soft-launched a new daily puzzle game popularized by the likes of Wordle and other word and number-based games from the New York Times. Netflix is hoping to make a splash in the space with their latest puzzle game, TED Tumblewords, which will launch with single-player and multiplayer modes.

What can you expect from the game? Here’s the official description courtesy of Google Play:

“Slide rows of scrambled letters to spell words in this thought-provoking word puzzle game from TED. Play every day to level up and set new spelling high scores. Spark curiosity and sharpen your critical thinking each time you play this daily word game. Rearrange rows of random letters on a grid to create new connections and spell the longest words you can. Build word chains and use letter-based bonuses to maximize your score. With no in-game ads, fresh daily spelling puzzles and tons of different ways to play, this could quickly become your favorite everyday word game. As you play, expand your mind with collectible cards featuring fascinating facts. Experience the wonder and delight of discovering new ideas through TED — but now in the form of a brain-training puzzle game. Are you ready for the challenge?”

To date, this is the first collaboration between TED and Netflix, although the streamer licensed many of their talks and documentaries in the early to mid-2010s. This marks the second daily puzzle game to be released on Netflix thus far, with the streamer teaming up with ZeptoLabs in August 2023 for Cut The Rope Daily, which presents a new daily puzzle game each and every day, encouraging you to share your progress and high scores along the way.

Frosty Pop and TED are developing the new game, with the former having worked with Netflix since the first Netflix Games rolled out back in late 2021. Their currently five available titles, including Bowling Ballers, Teeter (Up) Remastered, Krispee Street, Shooting Hoops, and This is a True Story. Frosty Pop’s development team works across multiple cities and was founded in 2014 by Faisal Sethi (whom we spoke to back in 2021). Their titles sit within Netflix’s collection of over 100 games currently available. It was also expected that Frosty Pop’s upcoming original game, Pillow Champ, would eventually arrive on Netflix.

There is no official release date for TED Tumblewords yet, and the app is currently only available to Netflix subscribers in the Philippines. Soft launches aren’t new to Netflix Games, with the practice now being common for the past couple of years to iron out bugs before a wider launch. Typically, global launches come a month or two after they have been trialled.

Are you going to check out TED Tumblewords when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments. For the full list of upcoming mobile games, keep it locked on What’s on Netflix.