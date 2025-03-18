Italian Drama ‘My Family’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

My Family (also known as Storia Della Mia Famiglia in Italy) will be coming back for a season 2 at Netflix with the renewal coming nearly a month after the six-episode first season landed on the service globally on February 19th, 2025.

In case you missed it, the comedy drama features Eduardo Scarpetta, Vanessa Scalera, Massimiliano Caiazzo, Cristiana Dell’Anna, Gaia Weiss, Antonio Gargiulo, and Filippo Gili with the story focusing on a terminally ill dad preparing his chaotic family for life without him.

The show picked up some strong reviews from Italian press including MoviePlayer.it who gave it a 3.5/5 saying “The narrative construction, which ranges across different temporal planes to build a unique and organic whole,” adding, “The cast and the harmony they manage to convey. Like a real family.”

The announcement came over social media this morning from Netflix Italia with a Tweet (embedded below) that translated says, “The emotions are not over yet. My Family will return with a second season.”

Le emozioni non sono ancora finite. Storia della mia famiglia tornerà con una seconda stagione ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Frzogt1kiH — Netflix Italia (@NetflixIT) March 18, 2025

Data for the series is extremely limited. We know that it broke into the non-English TV charts for a single week between February 16th and 23rd, picking up 7.1M hours watched globally (equating to 1.6M views) but then quickly dropped out.

The series didn’t really break out of Italy, so that means we have to go back to our classic rule – can the show stay in the home country’s top 10 for over a month (28-30 days), and the answer, as you’d probably predicted by the headline, is yes! Per the latest FlixPatrol data, the show has now spent 27 days in the Netflix top 10s in Italy plus also featuring in 17 other countries’ top 10s, with the best-performing ones of those seeing the show drop out after 7-9 days.

This is just one of the titles in Netflix’s Italian pipeline right now. We recently did a preview of all the new series coming up from the region throughout 2025 & beyond here.

We’ll soon be adding My Family to our huge list of over 170 shows that are now confirmed to be coming back for future seasons at Netflix. This is one of two confirmed Italian series coming back for a new season with The Law According to Lidia Poet (surprisingly) given a third season order late last year. Netflix has yet to reveal the status of Everything Calls for Salvation, Brigands: The Quest for Gold and Public Disorder (ACAB).

Are you glad My Family is coming back for a season 2 on Netflix?