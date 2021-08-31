Netflix K-Drama ‘D.P.’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

Netflix consistently puts out great South Korean content, but the latest of its Original dramas, D.P. might just be one of the most popular releases since Love Alarm and Kingdom. After binging the first season, subscribers are already looking ahead to a potential second season. Netflix has yet to renew D.P. for season 2, but we’ll ensure to keep track of everything related to a second season of D.P..

D.P. is a South Korean Netflix Original crime-drama series directed by Han Jun Hee and based on the webtoon D.P Dog Day by Kim Bo Tong. A contributing factor to why the series is being so well received is Kim Bo Tong’s involvement in the series as a co-writer of the screenplay.

D.P. Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 31/08/2021)

At the time of writing D.P. has been available to stream on Netflix for a total of four days, unsurprisingly, we’re yet to see the streaming service make a move on renewing the military k-drama.

Early positive signs to suggest that the drama will eventually see renewal is the impact D.P. has had on the top ten lists in some regions around the world. At the time of writing D.P. has made it into the top tens of the following countries:

Country Highest Rank Bangladesh 9 Hong-Kong 2 Japan 4 Kuwait 10 Malaysia 2 Oman 10 Philippines 2 Qatar 6 Saudi Arabia 8 Singapore 2 South Korea 1 Taiwan 3 Thailand 2 United Arab Emirates 10 Vietnam 1

Most notably D.P. quickly reached the number one spot in South Korea. We’re yet to see the K-Drama reach the top tens in Europe and the Americas.

D.P. has also been blowing up on Twitter and various other social media platforms. Currently, we’re seeing a reflection of the online buzz with D.P. becoming the 15th most-watched TV show on Netflix around the world as of August 31st, 2021. There’s still plenty of time for the K-Drama to climb even higher on Netflix.

Rumours have also circulated on Twitter that creator Kim Botong will provide an update on D.P. season 2 if the series proved to be popular enough.

The series has also performed exceptionally well with critics and subscribers, earning respectable ratings of 8.8 on IMDb, and 8.8 on MyDramaList.

It could take several weeks or months before we learn the future of D.P. on Netflix.

What to expect from the second season of D.P.?

Finale Ending Re-Cap

The second season of D.P. will deal with the fallout of the devasting consequences at the end of season 1.

After being relentlessly bullied, Suk Bong snapped and took Hwang Jang-Soo hostage with the intention of killing him. It’s thanks to the actions of Detective Na that stops Suk Bong from killing Hwang, but Jun-Ho had to stop him from beating the deserter too much.

In a swift turn of events, Suk Bong was able to get a hold of Detective Han’s gun and chased after Hwang to finish what he started. Han pleaded with Suk Bong to stand down, offering him a full-scale investigation into the accusations against Hwang and his unit.

Despite the intervention from Han and Jun-Ho, armed guards from the military police show up and surround Suk-Bong. Left with little no choice in his mind, Suk Bong shoots himself in the head but fires into his neck and not his head, leaving him to bleed out in pain, helplessly calling out for his mother.

In the wake of the incident with Suk Bong, Jun-Oh takes drastic measures and walks away from his commanding officer and unit. Despite the 500+ days of military service left, Jun-Oh decides to run away.

Where will Jun-Oh run to?

Despite being estranged from his mother the natural place for Jun-Oh to run off to is his mother’s. But given how the military police know the address of his mother, it wouldn’t take long before they would find Jun-Oh.

Given his brief experience working as a DP soldier, Jun-Oh will need to use his experiences and the experiences of those that deserted to evade capture.

The fallout of Suk Bong’s death

The culture of bullying and harassment within the South Korean military ultimately lead to the death of Suk Bong, and various other military personnel.

Detective Han promised a full investigation into the military police unit that Suk Bong was assigned to. If Han keeps his promise, the resulting investigation is likely to unearth a long and unhealthy past of bullying.

However, an investigation will have to happen regardless as a bullied soldier snaps, using his machine gun to kill all of the men in his room. Yet more victims of the insistent culture of bullying.

Which cast members can we expect to see in D.P. season 2?

We can expect the following cast members to make a return in the second season of D.P:

Role Cast Member Private – Ahn Joon Ho Jung Hae In Corporal – Han Ho Yul Koo Kyo Hwan Sergeant First Class – Park Bum Goo Kim Sung Kyun Captain- Im Ji Sup Son Seok Koo Hwang Jang Soo Shin Seung Ho Ryu Yi Kang Hong Kyung Jung Hyun Min Lee Jun Young

When can we expect to see a second season of D.P.?

Once the series is renewed we can better speculate on a potential Netflix release date. The Netflix adaptation of D.P. was first announced in June 2020, but filming didn’t begin until March 2021. The series was then later released in August 2021. It took a total of fourteen months between being announced and being released on Netflix.

At the earliest, we aren’t expecting to see D.P. return on Netflix until late 2022 or early 2023.

Would you like to see a second season of D.P. on Netflix?