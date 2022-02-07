Netflix K-Drama Movie ’20th Century Girl’: What We Know So Far

One of a handful of confirmed South Korean movies coming to Netflix in 2022, 20th Century Girl recently finished filming. The romantic comedy will mark the Netflix debut of beloved Korean actress Kim Yoo Jung. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about 20th Century Girl, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

20th Century Girl is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic-comedy film written and directed by Bang Woo Ri.

When is the 20th Century Girl Netflix release date?

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date, however, we do know that 20th Century Girl will arrive sometime in 2022.

What is the plot of 20th Century Girl?

Bo Ra, a 17-year-old high school student, is an active member of the broadcasting club at her school and is best friends with Yeon Du. The pair attend the same school, where the latter has a giant crush on Hyun Jin. Yeon Du asks Bo Ra to find out everything about Hyun Jin, but as she begins to observe him closely, she also starts to fall in love.

Who are the casts members of 20th Century Girl?

So far only a small number of the cast have been confirmed for 20th Century Girl. Of the six cast members announced, only one has starred in Netflix Originals, that being Park Jung Woo who had guest roles in Hospital Playlist and D.P.

Previously known as “Korea’s Little Sister’ due to her popularity, Kim Yoo Jung will make her Netflix debut in 20th Century Girl.

Below is the confirmed cast of 20th Century Girl:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Na Bo Ra Kim Yoo Jung Lovers of the Red Sky | Backstreet Rookie | Love in the Moonlight Pung Woon Ho Byeon Woo Seok Record of Youth | Office Watch 3 | Moonshine Baek Hyun Jin Park Jung Woo Love Playlist | Hospital Playlist | D.P. Yeon Du Roh Yoon Seo Our Blues TBA Gong Myung Be Melodramatic | The Bride of Habek | Feel Good to Die TBA Ong Seong Wu More Than Friends | Moment at Eighteen | Would You Like Cup of Coffee?

What is the 20th Century Girl production status?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 07/03/2022)

Thanks to the information listed on IMDb pro, we know that 20th Century Girl was filmed in late 2021, starting on December 12th, before coming to an end several weeks later on January 21st, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the release of 20th Century Girl on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!