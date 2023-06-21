‘Song of the Bandits’ Netflix K-Drama: What We Know So Far

Filming recently concluded for the upcoming K-drama series, Song of the Bandits. However, with filming due to come to an end soon, we expect to see the series on Netflix sometime in 2023. Here’s everything we know so far about Song of the Bandits on Netflix.

Song of the Bandits is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original drama series written by screenwriter Han Jung Hoon (Bad Guys), and directed by Hwang Joon Hyuk (Black Dog).

When is the Netflix release date for Song of the Bandits?

Netflix is yet to announce the release date for Song of the Bandits. At the earliest, we aren’t expecting to see Song of the Bandits on Netflix, at the earliest, until the Summer of 2023.

Article Continues Below...

What is the plot of Song of the Bandits?

The plot details of Song of the Bandits are limited at the moment, and have been sourced from mydramalist:

An action melodrama in which the people who have been deprived of their livelihoods blow a refreshing shot for their family and colleagues, set in the 1920s during the Japanese colonial period.

Who are the cast members of Song of the Bandits?

Kim Nam Gil will portray the role of Lee Yoon. The actor is known for his work in K-dramas such as Pandora, The Shameless, and The Fiery Priest. However, his role in Song of the Bandits will be his official Netflix debut in a drama series.

Seo Hyun will portray the role of Nam Hee Shin. Like her co-star Kim Nam Gil, Seo Hyun will also be making her Netflix Original debut in Song of the Bandits. The former Girls Generation pop star is best known for starring in the on-stage Korean adaptations of Gone with the Wind and Mamma Mia!.

Yoo Jae Myung will portray the role of Choi Choon Soo. Having starred in multiple Netflix Original shows, to date Song of the Bandit will be the actor’s 10th appearance for Netflix. Choi Choon Soo previously starred in Itaewon Class, Vincenzo, Juvenile Justice, and The Sound of Magic.

Lee Hyun Wook will portray the role of Lee Kwang Il. Netflix subscribers will be somewhat familiar with his work having starred in originals such as Mine, Remarriage and Desires, and #Alive. Outside of Netflix, Lee Hyun Wook is known for his work on Search, She Would Never Know, and Strangers from Hell.

Lee Ho Jung will portray the role of Eon Nyeon Yi. So far, the only Netflix series Lee Ho Jung has starred in was Nevertheless, in the supporting role of Yoon Sol. Outside of Netflix, Lee Ho Jung has starred in dramas such as Flower Ever After, Night Light, and Jinxed At First.

The only confirmed supporting cast member is Kim Seol Jin, who plays the role of Kimura.

What is the production status of Song of the Bandits?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 17/11/2022)

Filming for Song of the Bandits began in Mid-March 2022, and finally came to an end on December 16th, 2022. The drama will now spend several months in post-production before we see a teaser or trailer.

What is the episode count of Song of the Bandits?

The true number of episodes for the series is yet to be announced. We expect to see between 6 to 12 episodes in the drama.

Are you looking forward to watching Song of the Bandits on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!