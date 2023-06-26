‘The Bequeathed’ Netflix K-Drama: What We Know So Far

Train to Busan creator Yeon Sang Ho will be working on his third Original series for Netflix in the upcoming zombie horror K-drama The Bequeathed. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the first season of The Bequeathed, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

EDITORS NOTE: The title of the project has changed from Family Gravesite to The Bequeathed.

The Bequeathed is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original horror series written and directed by Yeon Sang-Ho, the creator of Hellbound and the Train to Busan franchise.

What is the plot of The Bequeathed?

The plot details for The Bequeathed are extremely limited, and we’ve only been able to find a small description from Han Cinema:

A work that depicts villagers turning into zombies with unknown symptoms.

What kind of zombies we will see in the K-drama has yet to be revealed. We fully expect to see the extremely fast flesh-eating ghouls considering the director of the series is Yeon Sang Ho, the writer, and director of the beloved Train to Busan.

Is The Bequeathed a part of the Train to Busan franchise?

By pairing zombies and Yeon Sang Ho together once more, we can all be forgiven for assuming The Bequeathed could be part of the Train to Busan franchise.

Nothing has been confirmed so far. However, from a marketing perspective, if the show was to be advertised by Netflix as a spin-off or prequel to Train to Busan, it would generate a significant amount of interest.

For now, we’re waiting for further details from Netflix.

Who are the cast members of The Bequeathed?

Kim Hyun Joo has been cast in a lead role in The Bequeathed but the name of the role has yet to be revealed. Subscribers will be familiar with her work on Netflix after previously starring in Hellbound. K-drama fans and Kim Hyun Joo fans specifically can look forward to seeing more of her on Netflix in 2023 with the release of Jung_E.

Park Hee Soon has been cast in an unnamed lead role in the K-drama, and will officially be his third Original series for Netflix after previously starring in A Model Family and My Name.

With only two cast members confirmed so far, we can expect to see more news soon.

What is the production status of The Bequeathed?

Production Status: Completed (Last Updated: 26/06/2023)

Filming for The Bequeathed took place between early November 2022 and late March 2023.

Post-production also looks to have been completed as one of our sources has reported the status of its production as “Complete.”

When is the Netflix release date?

With the completion of the series, we might be lucky enough to see the drama released sometime in 2023. However, with the release of multiple other K-dramas in 2023 it is most likely the series will debut sometime in 2024.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Bequeathed on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!