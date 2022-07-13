Netflix Movie ‘You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!’: What We Know So Far

Netflix has officially unveiled its new upcoming comedy movie adaptation of You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! coming from Happy Madison and Alloy Entertainment. Here’s what you need to know.

The movie has now been in production for months and has been one of Netflix’s worst-kept secrets with the title appearing in production listings for months now. Indeed, several outlets have already reported on the adaptation being in the works.

Sammi Cohen is on board to direct the movie. She’s best known for her recent Hulu Original release Crush which starred Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho. Elsewhere, Cohen has directed episodes of CollegeHumor, Hollywood Darlings and Mr. Student Body President.

Sammi Cohen is represented by UTA, 360 Management and attorneys Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

Alison Peck has written the movie who is best known for her work writing Netflix’s Work It released back in 2020.

What’s the plot of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

As mentioned above, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2007 book of the same name.

Here’s the official synopsis for the story:

“Stacy Friedman is getting ready for one of the most important events of her young life––her bat mitzvah! All she wants is the perfect BCBG dress to wear, her friends by her side, and her biggest crush ever, Andy Goldfarb, to dance with her (and maybe even make out with her on the dance floor). But Stacy’s well-laid plans soon start to fall apart….Her stressed-out mother forces her to buy a hideous sequined dress that makes her look like the bride of Frankenstein. Her mitzvahs are not going well at all. And then the worst thing in the entire world happens––causing Stacy to utter the words that will wreak complete havoc on her social life …You are SO not invited to my bat mitzvah!”

Who is cast in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

As a “Sandler joint”, you will be seeing most of the Sandler family in the movie including Adam Sandler himself starring as well as Jackie Sandler. Their daughters will also star including both Sunny and Sadie Sandler both of which featured in Netflix’s Hubie Halloween.

Sandler, as you may know, is under an output deal with Netflix having produced nearly a dozen exclusive titles for Netflix so far, and is currently working on Murder Mystery 2 and Spaceman.

Also starring in the movie is Luis Guzmán best known for Boogie Nights and Shameless.

Rounding out the cast, here’s who else will appear in the cast (in order of them appearing in the cast grid below):

Idina Menzel (Uncut Gems, Cinderella)

Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live)

Ido Mosseri (Sandy Wexler, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan)

Samantha Lorraine (The Walking Dead: World Beyond)

Dylan Hoffman (Next)

Dean Scott Vazquez (Transformers: Rise of The Beasts)

Miya Cech (Always Be My Maybe)

Ivory Baker, Dylan Dash (Adeline, The Great)

Millie Thorpe (Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion)

Zaara Kuttemperoor

What’s the production status of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Production for Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is set to begin on June 29, 2022 and wrap on August 11. Filming is to take place primarily in Toronto Ontario, Canada according to Production Weekly.

Numerous snaps can be found online of people spotting the production around Ontario.

Morning prayers at my friend @Ravbaruch’ synagogue before breakfast together. Beth Tzedec looks more like a film studio than a house of worship as @AdamSandler & @SarahKSilverman are filming there ‘You are SO not invited to my bat mitzvah’. Can’t wait to see it! pic.twitter.com/Lf9nxTP0ys — Richard Marceau (@richardmarceau) July 13, 2022

What’s the Netflix release date for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, but considering its June filming start, we can probably expect a release date somewhere in the first half of 2023.

Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady serve as executive producers for Happy Madison. Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton are producing for Alloy Entertainment.

There may be a sequel to the movie too. In 2007, a follow-up book by Fiona Rosenbloom was published called We Are SO Crashing Your Bar Mitzvah!.