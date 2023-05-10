New Movies Coming to Netflix in Summer 2023

A stacked Summer of movies is on the horizon for Netflix. From new fantastic animated titles to romantic comedies, and all-out action, there’s definitely going to be something for everyone on Netflix this Summer.

In the preview below are all of the movies that are currently listed to be released by Netflix between June 1st, 2023, and August 31st, 2023.

Over the course of the next few months, it is incredibly likely more release dates for films due to be released in the Summer will be announced by the streaming service, so make sure to bookmark the page and keep an eager eye out for further updates.

As always, every release date is subject to change, this means some of the movies in the preview below may be pushed back to later release dates.

New Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in Summer 2023

Director: Mehdi Avaz

Genre: Drama, Music, Romance | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaass, Christine Albeck Børge, Ardalan Esmaili, Sebastian Jessen

Netflix Release Date: June 1st, 2023

Danish pop star Christopher will star in his first leading role in Netflix’s upcoming musical rom-com.

Elliott, a young fisherman with an extraordinary voice, gets the chance of a lifetime when high-profile music manager Suzanne discovers him at a party.

You Do You

Director: Cemal Alpan

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Mine Tugay, Ozan Dolunay, Ahsen Eroglu, Burcu Türünz, Zuhal Olcay

Netflix Release Date: June 9th, 2023

Turkish originals are becoming increasingly popular around the world, will we see You Do You become the most successful Turkish original to date?

Merve chose the bohemian life, but it didn’t choose her back. Faced with eviction, she starts a new job and stumbles into a spicy setup with her boss.

Director: Ayataka Tanemura

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Marie Iitoyo, Gakuto Kajiwara, Miyuki Sawashiro, Toshihiko Seki, Nobunaga Shimazaki

Netflix Release Date: June 16th, 2023

After a release date delay, the highly anticipated anime movie will finally land on Netflix. Hopefully, the arrival of the movie will also see the arrival of some of the anime series.

In a world where magic is everything, Asta, a boy who was born with no magic, aims to become the “Wizard King,” to overcome adversity, prove his power, and keep his oath with his friends.

Director: Sam Hargrave

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Olga Kurylenko, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili

Netflix Release Date: June 16th, 2023

One of the most successful movies on Netflix to date, the first Extraction landed on the streaming service just as the world was still in the first month of an extremely long lockdown. Entertaining millions worldwide, it doesn’t surprise us to see Chris Hemsworth back in action as Tyler Rake. It’ll be a mighty impressive feat if the sequel surpasses its predecessor.

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission.

Director: Numa Perrier

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, DB Woodside, Janet Hubert,

Netflix Release Date: June 23rd, 2023

Gabrielle Union is becoming an increasingly familiar face on Netflix having acted in multiple projects for the streaming service over the past few years.

After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance.

Director: Nick Bruno | Troy Quane

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint

Netflix Release Date: June 2023

Netflix has dropped some incredible animated features over the past few years, in particular, last Summer’s The Sea Beast. With Nimona set to be the big animated release of the Summer for Netflix, we can’t wait to see how it performs worldwide.

When Ballister Boldheart, a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc, for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

Through My Window: Across the Sea

Director: Marçal Forés

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Clara Galle, Julio Peña, Hugo Arbues, Eric Masip, Natalia Azahara

Netflix Release Date: June 23rd, 2023

Another romantic comedy for the Summer season, Through My Window: Across the Sea is the continuation of the Spanish rom-com that landed on Netflix in February 2022.

Follows Raquel and Ares as they face challenges in the next chapter of their relationship and their individual lives.

Director: Daina Reid

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Snook, Greta Scacchi, Damon Herriman, Julia Davis, Trevor Jamieson

Netflix Release Date: June 28th, 2023

Thanks to her incredible performance as Shiv on HBO’s award-winning series Succession, Sarah Snook will be one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood. With Succession coming to an end, hopefully, we’ll be seeing more of Sarah Snook on Netflix.

As a fertility doctor, Sarah has a firm understanding of the cycle of life. However, when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.

Director: Tyler Spindel

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty

Netflix Release Date: July 7th, 2023

Director Tyler Spindel has worked on a number of Netflix Originals over the years, including, The Wrong Missy, Murder Mystery, Sandy Wexler, and The Do-Over.

Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Director: Juel Taylor

Genre: Comedy, Mystery, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Kiefer Sutherland, John Boyega, Austin Freeman, Teyonah Parris

Netflix Release Date: July 21st, 2023

There are few actors who have been as busy starring in movies on Netflix as Jamie Foxx. So far, the veteran actor has starred in the films Day Shift and Project Power, and will also star in Cameron Diaz’s comeback movie Back in Action.

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

Director: Vicky Wright

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Blythe Danner, Ben Cook

Netflix Release Date: July 27th, 2023

Ellie Kemper had a great run on Netflix during her time as the ever-loveable Kimmy Schmidt, which also included a fun interactive special. Surprisingly, Happiness for Beginners is the actress’s first film role since Home Sweet Home Alone was released in November 2021.

Helen has always lived her life as far from the edge as possible. Newly divorced, she joins a quirky group of strangers on a survival course for the “Adventure of a Lifetime” with the hope of learning how to live – and love – again.

Paradise

Director: Boris Kunz

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Numan Acar, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Iris Berben, Kostja Ullmann, Lukas von Horbatschewsky

Netflix Release Date: July 27th, 2023

Originals from Germany continue to impress on Netflix, especially the war and action titles such as All Quiet on the Western Front, and Blood and Gold.

Set in the not too distant future where the company AEON has become a multi-billion dollar big pharma conglomerate. The start-up managed it with a revolutionary technology that makes it possible to transfer lifespan from one person to another. This has serious consequences for parts of society. Elena is confronted with insurance claims that she and her husband Max cannot pay. So she feels compelled to sell 40 years of her life to AEON. Max works for the company himself and from then on tries everything to get back the lost years of his wife. He finds out that the CEO of AEON is targeting Elena’s lifetime. So he hatches a plan to kidnap her. For Max and Elena, a hunt begins that not only takes them across national borders, but also to the edge of their own moral concepts.

Director: Bob Shirohata

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 53 Minutes

Cast: Yûki Kaji, Ayumu Murase, Mikako Komatsu

Netflix Release Date: August 8th, 2023

As one of the most popular anime franchises on Netflix, it’s great to see that the streaming service continues to receive all of the spin-off titles. As a precursor to the sequel series Four Knights of the Apocalypse, here’s hoping that the success of the feature will lead to Netflix picking up the rights to stream the next chapter in the story of Albion.

14 years after the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth’s life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce who was once a member of a group of the kingdom’s Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce’s intentions?

Director: Tom Harper

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Archie Madekwe, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer

Netflix Release Date: August 11th, 2023

Gal Gadot is one of the biggest action actresses on the planet thanks to her leading roles in the DCEU, Fast & Furious, and Netflix’s Red Notice.

Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

10 Days of a Bad Man

Director: Uluç Bayraktar

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Ilayda Alisan, Nejat Isler, Ilayda Akdogan, Hazal Filiz Küçükköse, Hazal Subasi

Netflix Release Date: August 18th, 2023

The second Turkish film to be coming to Netflix this Summer, hopefully, it will be a double dose of success for the two features.

If you haven’t harmed anybody your entire life, can you say you are really a good person? If you are willing to get your hands dirty for justice, does that make you a bad person?

Director: Anthony Stacchi

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Stephanie Hsu, BD Wong, Jimmy O. Yang, Hoon Lee, Bowen Yang

Netflix Release Date: August 18th, 2023

The famous Chinese fable has inspired stories all over the world, in particular, Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise. Audiences in the West who have never been exposed to Journey to the West, and the titular character of the Monkey King, are in for a real treat.

Inspired by an epic Chinese tale, translated into an action-packed comedy, a Monkey and his magical fighting Stick battle demons, dragons, gods, and the greatest adversary of all -Monkey’s ego.

Director: Sammi Cohen

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler

Netflix Release Date: August 25th

It’s a busy year for Adam Sandler, who will star in a total of 3 movies for Netflix this year alone.

Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage.

