New Adam Sandler Movies Coming to Netflix in 2024 & Beyond

Adam Sandler and his production company Happy Maddison Productions, are a powerhouse production company for Netflix. The actor, writer and comedian has now been involved with over a dozen projects with lots more to come. Here’s a breakdown of everything coming from Sandler in 2024 and beyond.

Of course, Adam Sandler has now been producing movies for Netflix exclusively for years, with seven feature films, a stand-up special, and a handful of movies produced by his banner, Happy Madison. The deal has existed for years, although it was renewed in January 2020 for four more feature films.

Let’s recap all of the Adam Sandler movies/Happy Madison movies to have been released on Netflix so far. Those marked with an asterisk don’t star Sandler.

Leo – Released on November 21st, 2022

– Released on November 21st, 2022 You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! – Released on August 25th, 2023

– Released on August 25th, 2023 The Out-Laws* – Released on July 7th, 2023

– Released on July 7th, 2023 Murder Mystery 2 – Released on March 31st, 2023

– Released on March 31st, 2023 Hustle – Released on June 8th, 2022

– Released on June 8th, 2022 Home Team – Released on January 28th, 2022

– Released on January 28th, 2022 Hubie Halloween – Released on October 7th, 2020

– Released on October 7th, 2020 The Wrong Missy* – Released on May 13th, 2020

– Released on May 13th, 2020 Murder Mystery – Released on June 14th, 2019

– Released on June 14th, 2019 ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH – Released on October 23rd, 2018

– Released on October 23rd, 2018 Father of the Year* – Released on July 20th, 2018

– Released on July 20th, 2018 The Week Of – Released on April 27th, 2018

– Released on April 27th, 2018 The Meyerowitz Stories – Released on October 13th, 2017

– Released on October 13th, 2017 Sandy Wexler – Released on April 14th, 2017

– Released on April 14th, 2017 The Do-Over – Released on May 27th, 2016

– Released on May 27th, 2016 The Ridiculous 6 – Released on December 11th, 2015

One notable exception in this list is Uncut Gems, released under the A24 banner in the United States. However, Netflix does hold all the international distribution rights to the movie.

If you want to see all the Adam Sandler movies in your region (whether it’s pre-Netflix content or including), Netflix has a category code for just that called “Welcome to the Sandlerverse” (81614575).

Adam Sandler Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023 & Beyond

Spaceman (Originally Spaceman of Bohemia)

Coming to Netflix: March 1st, 2024

Our most-anticipated Netflix Original from Sandler to date is Spaceman, and while we were initially supposed to see the movie in the Fall of 2023, it was pushed out of the year in favor of this new March 1st release date.

Directed by Johan Renck, the movie will follow the humble beginnings of a young orphan who eventually grows up in a remote part of the Czech Republic to become an astronaut.

It’s an adaptation of a well-known book called Spaceman of Bohemia. The movie was shot between April and July 2021 with a budget of somewhere between $ 30 M and $50M.

Read our full preview for Adam Sandler’s Spaceman here.

Untitled Safdie Brothers Project

Following the success of Uncut Gems, the Safdie Brothers and Sandler will be teaming up for a new project that’s believed to be about baseball cards in NYC in the 90s.

The movie was due to begin filming in the summer of 2023, but it was pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes. It’s unclear when it’ll get underway again.

Among the cast reportedly involved or rumored to be tied with the project includes Megan Thee Stallion, Gael García Bernal, Ben Affleck, Benicio del Toro, and Steve Harvey.

Untitled Noah Baumbach/Brad Pitt/Adam Sandler Movie

In December 2022, the NY Post reported that Noah Baumbach would be directing a new movie with Sandler and Brad Pitt due to star. Since then, George Clooney has been attached to the project to star with the movie, reportedly a coming-of-age film about adults.

Happy Madison Movies Coming to Netflix

Please note: Adam Sandler will serve as executive producer on these projects but not necessarily star in them.

Kinda Pregnant

Tyler Spindel is tied to his second Happy Madison Netflix movie in two years, with him set to direct this new Amy Schumer comedy movie.

Here’s the logline for the new project:

“Lainy, who is jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, begins wearing a fake baby bump…and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.”

Rumored Adam Sandler Projects in Development

There are plenty of rumored projects Adam Sandler either wants or is planning to bring back, but we can’t include them above without official confirmation.

Here are a few of the rumored projects in development starring or produced by Sandler:

Sequels to some of Sandler’s classic films are rumored, including Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and The Waterboy.

A fourth film starring Drew Barrymore and Sandler is rumored after the pair teased that because it’s a new decade, they have to team up again.

The Wrong Missy, starring David Spade, was rumored to get a sequel but was scrapped.

What Sandler movie are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.