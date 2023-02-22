Netflix Shows Still Awaiting For Renewal or Cancellation

Netflix releases dozens of new shows every month and, for the most part, provides either swift renewals (or cancelations). Still, a growing list of shows has yet to receive official confirmations of their future. Here’s the list of Netflix shows that have yet to be renewed as of December 2022.

This is part of a list of three articles ongoing for 2022, whereby we track all the renewals at Netflix and all the cancelations at Netflix. In the latter article, you’ll also see a list of shows we believe are at risk of cancelation.

Another rule below is that we won’t list titles over three years old and are still waiting for renewals. In those instances, we’re presuming the show is dead. Titles that fall under this banner include the likes of The Innocents and Tidelands.

This list will be updated over time, and to begin with, we’ll keep the list limited to English language titles. We’ll also exclude kids’ animation as we rarely, if ever, get confirmations from Netflix regarding their futures until years later or days/weeks before a new season launches.

List of Netflix Shows Yet to Be Renewed or Canceled

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 2) – Comedy series that debuted in November 2020.

Black Summer (Season 3) – Most recent season aired in June 2021 and no word since. Our prediction is that it’s likely ended.

– Most recent season aired in June 2021 and no word since. Our prediction is that it’s likely ended. Blood & Water (Season 3)

Brews Brothers (Season 2) – First debuted in April 2020 – no word on future seasons of the comedy show.

– First debuted in April 2020 – no word on future seasons of the comedy show. Bookmarks (Season 2) – Educational kids series produced by Tiffany Haddish released in September 2020.

– Educational kids series produced by Tiffany Haddish released in September 2020. Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 2) – Comedy series that debuted in August 2022.

– Comedy series that debuted in August 2022. Chicago Party Aunt (Part 3) – Animated series that was given an upfront order – unclear whether it’ll continue into a third part.

– Animated series that was given an upfront order – unclear whether it’ll continue into a third part. Criminal: UK (Season 3) – Came originally alongside multiple other anthology series in different languages and was the only one to get renewed for a second season which dropped in September 2020.

– Came originally alongside multiple other anthology series in different languages and was the only one to get renewed for a second season which dropped in September 2020. Decoupled (Season 2) – Indian/English comedy series that debuted in December 2021.

– Indian/English comedy series that debuted in December 2021. Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Season 2) – Unlikely to return with showrunner now working on Netflix’s Virgin River.

– Unlikely to return with showrunner now working on Netflix’s Virgin River. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 2) – Comedy drama series that debuted in March 2022.

– Comedy drama series that debuted in March 2022. Far from Home (Season 2) – African coming-of-age drama that debuted in December 2022.

– African coming-of-age drama that debuted in December 2022. Farzar (Season 2) – Animated series from the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD.

– Animated series from the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD. Ginny & Georgia (Season 3) – Likely renewal given the performance of season 2.

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 2) – Was originally commissioned for 16 episodes but only eight have been produced and released. No word on whether it’ll return after its initial June 2022 release.

– Was originally commissioned for 16 episodes but only eight have been produced and released. No word on whether it’ll return after its initial June 2022 release. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 2) – Horror anthology series that debuted in October 2022 – unclear whether it’ll return despite GDT working on other Netflix projects.

– Horror anthology series that debuted in October 2022 – unclear whether it’ll return despite GDT working on other Netflix projects. Hard Cell (Season 2) – British comedy series starring Catherine Tate. Not expected to return for season 2.

– British comedy series starring Catherine Tate. Not expected to return for season 2. In From the Cold (Season 2) – First debuting in March 2022, no word on the future of this sci-fi thriller series.

– First debuting in March 2022, no word on the future of this sci-fi thriller series. It’s Bruno! (Season 2) – Comedy series that debuted in May 2019 – almost certainly not returning.

– Comedy series that debuted in May 2019 – almost certainly not returning. Jiva! (Season 2) – South African drama series that was released with 5 episodes in June 2021. No word on the future.

– South African drama series that was released with 5 episodes in June 2021. No word on the future. Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 3) – South African series that saw its most recent season drop in January 2023.

Living with Yourself (Season 2) – Comedy drama starring Paul Rudd that debuted in October 2019.

– Comedy drama starring Paul Rudd that debuted in October 2019. Lockwood & Co (Season 2) – British teen supernatural series. Unclear whether it’ll return given its performance.

– British teen supernatural series. Unclear whether it’ll return given its performance. Man vs. Bee (Season 2) – Rowan Atkinson led comedy – some have suspected this was a limited series but labeling on Netflix itself implies there could be more.

– Rowan Atkinson led comedy – some have suspected this was a limited series but labeling on Netflix itself implies there could be more. Master of None (Season 4) – Was renewed for a third season but no word on whether the show will be back for more.

– Was renewed for a third season but no word on whether the show will be back for more. Medical Police (Season 2) – First debuted in January 2020; no word on future episodes nearly three years later.

– First debuted in January 2020; no word on future episodes nearly three years later. Murderville (Season 2) – Renewed for a Christmas special, but no word on an entire second season for the sketch comedy series.

– Renewed for a Christmas special, but no word on an entire second season for the sketch comedy series. Pieces of Her (Season 2) – Not billed as a limited series, Pieces of Her premiered in early 2022 but has yet to get an official renewal.

– Not billed as a limited series, Pieces of Her premiered in early 2022 but has yet to get an official renewal. Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 2) – Comedy animation series that debuted in December 2021.

– Comedy animation series that debuted in December 2021. Savage Beauty (Season 2)

Scaredy Cats (Season 2) – Family fantasy series that debuted in October 2021.

– Family fantasy series that debuted in October 2021. Shanty Town (Season 2) – South African crime drama that debuted in January 2023.

– South African crime drama that debuted in January 2023. Super PupZ (Season 2) – Children’s comedy that debuted in March 2022.

– Children’s comedy that debuted in March 2022. The Guardians of Justice (Season 2) – Adi Shankar’s experimental animation series – debuted in March 2022.

– Adi Shankar’s experimental animation series – debuted in March 2022. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 2) – Sketch comedy series that debuted in April 2020.

– Sketch comedy series that debuted in April 2020. The Last Bus (Season 2) – Kids’ science-fiction live-action series.

– Kids’ science-fiction live-action series. The Letter for the King (Season 2) – Fantasy family series that debuted in March 2020. No word on future seasons.

– Fantasy family series that debuted in March 2020. No word on future seasons. The Pentaverate (Season 2) – Mike Myer’s return to comedy in the new series that premiered in May 2022.

– Mike Myer’s return to comedy in the new series that premiered in May 2022. The Politician (Season 3) – Ryan Murphy show that went quiet after its second season premiered in June 2020.

– Ryan Murphy show that went quiet after its second season premiered in June 2020. Wu Assassins (Season 2) – Not expected to return given the series looked to have wrapped up with a movie release.

– Not expected to return given the series looked to have wrapped up with a movie release. Young Wallander (Season 3) – Most recent season premiered in February 2022, no word on future seasons but given performance, we’re guessing cancelation.

