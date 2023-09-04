New South African Movies and Series Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix has revealed a slew of new and returning titles from South Africa coming soon to the streaming service globally.

Netflix’s South African library has ballooned in recent years, with the region becoming a reliable content source. The biggest titles include Jiva!, Silverton Siege, Wild is the Wind, Happiness Ever After, The Brave Ones, and Fatal Seduction.

Thanks to Netflix for providing us with the full list of titles that were previewed at MIP Africa at a session called See What’s Next on Netflix.

But what’s next? Here’s a look at the future movies and series coming soon to Netflix:

New and Returning Netflix Series From South Africa

Miseducation (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: September 15th

Burnt Onion Productions returns to work with Netflix following How To Ruin Christmas with a new young adult drama series.

The story follows a young, self-absorbed, first-year varsity student ‘Mbali Hadebe’ who finds herself on the canceled list after the police raid her house and seize her family’s assets because of her mother, ‘Brenda Hadebe’s’ corrupt political dealings. Embarrassed and with her tail between her legs, Mbali runs to Grahamstown University in Makhanda, where she strives to reinvent herself and escape her mother’s corrupt legacy.

The cast for the series includes Buntu Petse, Lunga Shabalala, Prev Reddy, Luyanda Zwane, Mandisa Nduna, and Mpho Sebeng.

Blood & Water (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Q1 2024

Announced to be renewed a little earlier in the year, Blood & Water is one of the longest-running series from the region on Netflix.

Per Netflix:

“Parkhurst High’s finest are coming back to delight our members with more thrilling (and hard-earned) life lessons.”

Savage Beauty (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: 2024 TBD

First debuting in May 2022, we’ve now officially learned that Savage Beauty has been renewed for a second season.

The mystery drama series follows the powerful Bhengu family and their global beauty empire is set to return with another drama-filled season, and everyone is out for revenge.

Created by Lebogang Mogashoa and produced by Quizzical Pictures.

Other Upcoming South African Netflix Series:

The Ultimatum: South Africa (Season 1) – Regional spin-off of the Netflix reality series.

– Regional spin-off of the Netflix reality series. YOH’ Christmas – Holiday-themed series produced by Johnny Barbuzano, Tiffany Barbuzano and Morishe Matlejoane for BBZEE Productions. To debut in late 2023.

– Holiday-themed series produced by Johnny Barbuzano, Tiffany Barbuzano and Morishe Matlejoane for BBZEE Productions. To debut in late 2023. Young, Famous & African (Season 3) – Reality series renewed for a third season.

New Netflix Movies From South Africa

Kandasamys: The Baby

Coming to Netflix: October 20th

Netflix licensed the first Kandasamys (called Kandasamys: The Wedding) in 2019 and then picked up the global rights to Trippin’ with the Kandasamys in 2021.

The next chapter (already announced for Netflix) in the Kandasamys film franchise with Jayan Moodley returning to write and direct was shot on location in South Africa and Mauritius.

Moodley is currently working with Netflix under a three-picture partnership.

Heart of the Hunter

Coming to Netflix: Q1 2024

Described as a twisty spy-thriller based on the novel by acclaimed author Deon Meyer and directed by Mandla Dube.

Soweto Love Story

Coming to Netflix: Q1 2024

A new romantic comedy set in the heart of Johannesburg’s famous township.

Netflix also announced several new deals with South African production companies and creatives: