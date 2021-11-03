Tidelands Season 2: Likely Canceled by Netflix; Won’t Return for Second Season

Netflix’s big Australian supernatural has still yet to receive a season 2 renewal now years after its initial release on Netflix. With no renewal years later, it’s almost certainly the case that Tidelands is canceled and not returning for season 2. With all that said, Netflix has yet to announce anything officially.

Let’s quickly rewind to see how we got to Tidelands season 1. The show was originally announced back in May 2017. It represented the first full Netflix Original show from Australia. Netflix has bought up the international rights to many Australian shows with Glitch and Pine Gap being the biggest headlines so far.

Season 1 of Tidelands dropped on Netflix around the world on December 14th, 2018. The series saw a former criminal return home to find all is not well and that the inhabitants are half-siren, half-human.

Despite wrapping up the story in a decent way, there was still plenty still left to be discovered for a season 2. Some did, however, jokingly say that there weren’t enough cast members left to warrant a season 2 of Tidelands.

Has Tidelands been renewed or canceled?

Official renewal status: Ghost canceled (Last updated: November 2021)

Now several years after season 1 debuted, it’s almost certainly never coming back.

Usually, it takes several months to make the decision as to whether to renew a show and that’s yet to happen with Tidelands.

The Washington Post listed the series as being on its limbo list meaning it was unsure either way as to its renewal.

Despite some fake sites displaying a December 2021 release date for season 2, that’s absolutely not the case. What we suspect is that the show has been quietly ghost-canceled. This is where it’s axed behind the scenes and nobody is allowed to talk about it and Netflix doesn’t make an announcement.

Some good news is that Netflix opened up a new Australian hub to assist with new content and has produced a slew of great shows since.

Tidelands social media accounts have fallen silent

The show’s social media accounts are a good source of seeing how healthy a show’s future is on Netflix. Unfortunately, the official Tidelands Twitter account has gone dark since the end of January 2019. That’s roughly and a month and a half after the show’s original release. Likewise, the Facebook account for the show also fell silent at the end of January.

Here’s the last Tweet to be sent from the Tidelands account:

Cast members have also been tight-lipped on any future seasons. The cast regularly posts on Instagram with old behind the scene photos.

Our take is that we’ve seen a few shows go silent in this manner without any official cancelations or renewals announced. The most recent example is The Innocents that was quietly canceled and only came up off-hand in an interview. Likewise, Black Summer season 2, another Netflix drama is very quiet regarding its future.

Cast members don’t seem to have moved onto other big projects just yet. Charlotte Best is working on two movies due for release, other cast members are in similar boats too.

Dalip Sondhi who plays Lamar Cloutier seems to be involved in another upcoming Netflix/Foxtel project as well as a project with Channel 7.

That’s not including his involvement in Glitch which will see its final season air in September 2019.

We’ve reached out to Hoodlum Entertainment who is the production studio behind the show to see if there’s any more information regarding the show’s future. For now, the future of Tidelands looks to be in doubt.

Do you want to see Tidelands return to Netflix for a second season? Let us know in the comments down below.