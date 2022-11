‘Obliterated’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

From the creators of Cobra Kai, the brand new action-comedy series, Obliterated, has wrapped filming in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s the latest on the new series as we keep track of everything you need to know about Obliterated, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Obliterated is an upcoming action-comedy series and the brand new Netflix project from the creators of the smash hit series Cobra Kai (awaiting a sixth season renewal).

Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg all serve as the showrunners of the series and executive producers alongside Dina Hillier. They work through their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment who has an overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Towards the end of 2019, Obliterated was announced as a straight-to-order series for TBS.

However, the next couple of years resulted in next to no news on the project, and in that time, Cobra Kai made its way over to Netflix, becoming an instant smash hit with millions of subscribers worldwide. I

In May 2022, we learned that the series had moved from TBS to Netflix, which followed the news that TBS and TNT were killing all scripted projects.

Working on the show includes Abraham Martinez as the cinematographer best known for working on Spider-Man 3. Marie A.K. McMaster serves as casting director.

What is the plot of Obliterated?

The plot of Obliterated is courtesy of Netflix:

“Obliterated is a high-octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs, and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.”

Who are the cast members of Obliterated?

A big cast has been assembled for Obliterated so let’s run through the first two cast members who were announced for the series and then run through the remaining cast:

Shelley Hennig, who previously starred in the likes of Teen Wolf and Ouija has also starred in some Netflix Originals over the past few years. Hennig starred in the rom-com When We First Met as Carrie, comedy The After Party as Alicia, and most recently as Lisa Maines in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Hennig will portray the role of Ava Winters in Obliterated.

Nick Zano is best known for his time in The CW’s DC superhero franchise the Arrowverse as Nate Heywood aka Steel in Legends of Tomorrow.

Zano has starred as Arthur in the TV mini-series Minority Report.

In Obliterated, Zano will play the role of Chad McKnight.

Rounding out the main series regular cast includes:

Alyson Gorske as Lana

C. Thomas Howell as Haggerty

Eugene Kim as Paul Yung

Paola Lazaro as Angela Gomez

Kimi Rutledge as Maya Choi

Terrence Terrell as Trunk

Featuring in recurring roles include:

David Costabile as Maddox

Ivan G’vera as Vlad

Tobias Jelinek as Ehren

Keston John as Mr. Dugan

Lindsey Kraft as Yani

Carl Lumbly as CIA Director Langdon

Virginia Madsen as Marge

Minnie Mills as Jen

Lori Petty as Crazy Susan

Costa Ronin as Ivan Koslov

Clive Standen as Liam

What is the production status of Obliterated?

Filming on Obliterated began on July 18th, 2022, and will last for at least four months with an initial scheduled wrap date set for November 30th, 2022.

Shooting will occur across Las Vegas, Nevada, New Mexico, and Albuquerque.

Casino.org got wind of the series filming at Four Queens, Freemont Street, and the Tropicana.

The Twitter account Vital Vegas has been the best at tracking the production movement throughout Las Vegas, capturing some excellent behind-the-scenes videos and pictures.

On November 23rd, filming had officially wrapped on the new series with Jon Hurwitz posting on Instagram to confirm the news saying in a post:

“And that’s a wrap on Obliterated Season 1! Fitting that we finished overlooking the Las Vegas strip at magic hour. It’s been a shit-ton of work, but it’s been magic since day one. Love all these people and the many not pictured who helped make this passion project a reality. I truly can’t wait for the world to see this insanity. Next year on Netflix! Get ready!”

What is the episode count?

We have confirmation that Obliterated will be an eight-part series.

Each episode will have an approximate run time of 60 minutes.

When will Obliterated release on Netflix?

No formal release date or window has been officially announced, although, given its timeline in production, the show is almost certainly due to premiere in 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of Obliterated on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!