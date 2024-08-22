Sendhil Ramamurthy Joins ‘One Piece’ Season 2 as Nefertari Cobra | Exclusive

Filming continues in South Africa for the second season of the live-action One Piece. And over the past several weeks, Netflix has revealed new cast members for the upcoming second season. Today, we can exclusively reveal that Sendhil Ramamurthy will join the cast as Nefertari Cobra.

The latest cast announcements come from Eiichiro Oda’s teaser on August 20th, revealing that new cast members will be announced on the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd of August. This means at the time of writing, we’re in store for another reveal tomorrow! In the teaser, Oda confirmed that the second season will cover the Loguetown Arc and the Drum Island Arc events, which means we won’t see Alabasta until season 3.

Fans waiting for the reveal of Miss All Sunday (aka Robin) will have to wait a little longer. There’s a chance we’ll see that cast reveal at Netflix’s annual Geeked Week event in September.

Sendhil Ramamurthy will play Nefertari Cobra

American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy will guest star in the second season of One Piece as Nefertari Cobra, the King of Alabasta. Fans of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever will recognize the actor as Mohan, the late father of Devi Vishwakumar. His most recognizable role is Mohinder Suresh in NBC’s Heroes. He has also appeared in popular television shows such as CSI: Miami, The Office, Family Guy, New Amsterdam, The Flash, and Cleopatra in Space.

Full New Cast List for One Piece Season 2

On August 21st, 2024, Netflix announced Katey Sagal (Married… With Children) and Mark Harelik (Trumbo) as Dr. Hiriluk.

Since July, Netflix has revealed the latest cast members of One Piece season 2.

Including the Neferati Cobra casting announcement, Netflix has revealed 14 new cast members for the second season.

Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine.

(Warrior) as Miss Valentine. David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) as Mr. 3.

(The Suicide Squad) as Mr. 3. Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5.

(Batwoman) as Mr. 5. Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9.

(Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9. Brendan Murray (Dark Matter) as Brogy.

(Dark Matter) as Brogy. Clive Russel (Game of Thrones) as Crocus.

(Game of Thrones) as Crocus. Werner Coetser (Diepe Waters) as Dorry.

(Diepe Waters) as Dorry. Ty Keogh (Blood Diamond) as Dalton.

(Blood Diamond) as Dalton. Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker.

(Monarch) as Smoker. Julia Rehwald (Fear Street) as Tashigi.

(Fear Street) as Tashigi. Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol.

(The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol. Katey Sagal (Married… With Children) as Dr. Kureha.

(Married… With Children) as Dr. Kureha. Mark Harelik (Trumbo) as Dr. Hiriluk.

(Trumbo) as Dr. Hiriluk. Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever) as Nefertari Cobra.

Are you excited for the second season of the live-action One Piece?