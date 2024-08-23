Charithra Chandran Joins ‘One Piece’ Season 2 as Miss Wednesday

Netflix has found its Miss Wednesday in former Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran. She will join the cast as a series regular for the second season of One Piece. The news of Charithra’s casting concludes this week’s news of One Piece casting, and we expect to learn more soon.

Eiichiro Oda teased earlier this week that cast announcements would be made between August 21st and August 23rd. Naturally, the casting news has caused quite a stir online as fans eagerly await the second season.

We expect more cast members to be revealed soon, but at the very least, we expect this to be the last we hear of casting news until Netflix’s Geeked Week Event in September 2024, where One Piece will be featured.

Charithra Chandran will play Miss Wednesday.

British actress Charithra Chandran will star in the second season of One Piece as Miss Wednesday, an agent of Baroque Works! There’s more than meets the eye to Miss Wednesday, which audiences experiencing One Piece for the first time through the live-action adaptation will find out more in due time.

Bridgerton fans will recognize Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma from the second season. She also starred as a Bollywood Dancer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals and as Sabina Pleasance in the television adaptation of Alex Rider.

In a video, Chandran said:

“Hey guys, I am so excited to be joining the cast of One Piece, and I feel incredibly grateful to Oda Sensei for trusting me with the role of Vivi. I know how much she means to all of you, and I am going to work my hardest to do her justice and make you all proud. See you soon!”

Full New Cast List for One Piece Season 2

On August 21st, 2024, Netflix announced Katey Sagal (Married… With Children) and Mark Harelik (Trumbo) as Dr. Hiriluk. On August 22nd, 2024, Netflix revealed that Sendhil Ramamurthy had joined the cast of One Piece as a guest star in the role of Nefertari Cobra, the King of Albasta.

Since July, Netflix has revealed the latest cast members of One Piece season 2. Including today’s announcement, Netflix has unveiled 15 new cast members for the second season.

Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine.

(Warrior) as Miss Valentine. David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) as Mr. 3.

(The Suicide Squad) as Mr. 3. Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5.

(Batwoman) as Mr. 5. Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9.

(Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9. Brendan Murray (Dark Matter) as Brogy.

(Dark Matter) as Brogy. Clive Russel (Game of Thrones) as Crocus.

(Game of Thrones) as Crocus. Werner Coetser (Diepe Waters) as Dorry.

(Diepe Waters) as Dorry. Ty Keogh (Blood Diamond) as Dalton.

(Blood Diamond) as Dalton. Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker.

(Monarch) as Smoker. Julia Rehwald (Fear Street) as Tashigi.

(Fear Street) as Tashigi. Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol.

(The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol. Katey Sagal (Married… With Children) as Dr. Kureha.

(Married… With Children) as Dr. Kureha. Mark Harelik (Trumbo) as Dr. Hiriluk.

(Trumbo) as Dr. Hiriluk. Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) as Nefertari Cobra.

(Heroes) as Nefertari Cobra. Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) as Miss Wednesday.

Who else has yet to be cast in season 2 of One Piece?

There are still several characters that we expect to appear in the second season of One Piece that have yet to be cast:

Tony Chopper.

Miss All Sunday (Robin).

Crocodile.

Igaram.

Miss Monday.

Miss Goldenweek.

Chess.

Kuromarimo.

Ace.

There are several characters we aren’t expecting to be cast until the third season when the events of the Alabasta Arc are covered. We expect the following characters to be cast in season 3:

Mr. 2.

Toto.

Pell.

Mr. 4.

Miss Merry Christmas.

Mr. 1.

Miss Doublefinger.

Kappa.

Chaka.

Are you excited for the second season of the live-action One Piece? Let us know in the comments below, and we’ll see you again soon!