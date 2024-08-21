‘One Piece’ Season 2 Finds Its Dr. Kureha & Dr. Hiriluk | Exclusive

Filming is underway in South Africa for the second season of the live-action One Piece and over the past few weeks, we’ve been getting confirmation of new faces we’ll be seeing in season 2. Today, we can exclusively reveal that Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik will join the cast as Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk.

The two new castings come as Eiichiro Oda teased yesterday that we’ll once again be treated to three days (August 21st, 22nd, and 23rd) of new casting announcements, and we’re thrilled to bring the first two of those today, with more to come from us tomorrow. That said, fans wanting to know who will be playing Miss All Sunday (aka Robin) will have to keep hanging on for a bit longer. Also, in the teaser, Oda confirmed that the second season will cover the events of the Loguetown Arc and the Drum Island Arc, which means we won’t see Alabasta until season 3.

Let’s dig into who our two new doctors in the forthcoming second season are:

Katey Sagal will play Dr. Kureha

American actress Katey Sagal will play Dr. Kureha. Most Netflix subscribers will be familiar with the actress for her role as Gemma Teller Morrow in Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC. She also played Peggy Bundy in the American sitcom Married… With Children between 1987 and 1997. Sagal has also been the voice of the cyclops Turunga Lela in Matt Groening’s animated sci-fi comedy Futurama since 1999.

It must be noted that Jamie Lee Curtis was a fan favorite to play the role of Dr, Kureha, and a viral clip of an interview with the actress in 2023 had fans convinced she was destined to play the role. However, due to scheduling conflicts Curtis ruled herself out of playing the role.

Mark Harelik will play Dr. Hiriluk

Texas-born Mark Harelik will play Dr. Hiriluk. The actor has appeared in many popular television shows over the years, including Breaking Bad, Seinfeld, Will & Grace, NCIS, Bones, Boy Meets World, Six Feet Under, and more.

As for films, the actor has starred in 42, Trumbo, Battle of the Sexes, Jurassic Park 3, The Job, and more.

Full New Cast List for One Piece Season 2

These are just the lastest castings for Netflix’s returning adaptation of the hit anime and manga series with a slew of announcements coming previously in July.

As a reminder, Netflix has confirmed eleven new cast members for the second season of One Piece so far in addition to the two above.

Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker.

(Monarch) as Smoker. Julia Rehwald (Fear Street) as Tashigi.

(Fear Street) as Tashigi. Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol.

(The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol. Ty Keogh (Blood Diamond) as Dalton.

(Blood Diamond) as Dalton. David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) as Mr. 3.

(The Suicide Squad) as Mr. 3. Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine.

(Warrior) as Miss Valentine. Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5.

(Batwoman) as Mr. 5. Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9.

(Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9. Clive Russel (Game of Thrones) as Crocus.

(Game of Thrones) as Crocus. Werner Coetser (Diepe Waters) as Dorry.

(Diepe Waters) as Dorry. Brendan Murray (Dark Matter) as Brogy.

Are you excited for the second season of the live-action One Piece? Let us know in the comments below and we’ll see you tomorrow!