‘Oshi no Ko’ Dropping on Netflix Weekly in Select Asian Territories

Netflix in seven countries is currently premiering new episodes of the anime series, Oshi no Ko (often stylized as【Oshi No Ko】) following Medialink licensing of the show. New episodes drop each Monday with no plans to bring the show internationally.

Produced by Doga Kobo, here’s what you can expect from the show, which features the vocal talents of Rie Takahashi, Takeo Otsuka, Yurie Igoma, Megumi Han, and Rumi Okubo:

“Dr. Goro is reborn as the son of the young starlet Ai Hoshino after her delusional stalker murders him. Now, he wants to help his new mother rise to the top, but what can a child do about the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry?”

Seven countries in total are receiving weekly episode drops of the anime, including (according to Unogs):

Netflix Japan (which receives most newly released anime every week)

Netflix India

Netflix Malaysia

Netflix Philippines

Netflix Hong Kong

Netflix Thailand

Netflix Singapore

The series is available only with the original Japanese audio, but some regions have access to numerous subtitle options, including English, Japanese, Malay, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Outside these regions, no current plans exist to bring the show to Netflix.

The show is streaming exclusively in the United States as a simulcast title on HiDive, with most other regions not currently having a streaming option.

In numerous cases, Netflix has picked up weekly simulcast rights for various anime series in Asian territories. In 2022, for example, they notably picked up the rights to Blue Lock and Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill.

When do new episodes of Oshi no Ko arrive on Netflix?

New episodes began dropping weekly on Netflix starting from April 13th, 2023, with episode 2 landing on the service on April 20th.

Netflix receives new episodes the day after the show airs in Japan on Tokyo MX.

