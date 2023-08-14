Every Anime Still to Come to Netflix in 2023

We’re deep into Summer and there is still plenty of anime to look forward to on Netflix in 2023.

N = Netflix Original

Anime Coming to Netflix in 2023

Baki Hanma (Season 2 Part 2) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 2

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Netflix Release Date: August 24th, 2023

After the Pickle saga, fans will finally get to watch the climactic end to the anime as “The Father vs Son Saga” begins.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 4)

Episodes: 15

Studio: OLM Team Kato

Netflix Release Date: September 8th, 2023

The journey of Ash Ketchum concludes as we say goodbye to the newly crowned Coronation Champion and his companion Pikachu.

Kengan Ashura (Part 3) N

Episodes: 24 | Parts: 3

Studio: Larx Entertainment

Netflix Release Date: September 21st, 2023

For a while, it was touch and go whether or not Kengan Ashura was going to receive a second season. But with season 2 confirmed that means we can expect a further 2 parts on Netflix filled with some epic fights.

For hundreds of years, the rich and powerful of Japan have hired the most skilled fighters for organized gladiatorial combat where the winner takes all. Bursting onto the scene is Tokita Ohma, who can’t wait to compete and take on the strongest fighters possible.

Gamera Rebirth (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Studio: Kadokawa

Netflix Release Date: September 7th, 2023

When I came up with my own idea for Reiwa Gamera and made a proposal, KADOWAKA had already started a new project, and it’s content that makes me think that’s what happened, so I can expect this too. With that in mind, I would like to support the team from the position of a baseball commentator who has experience as a manager of the Gamera team until they win the championship and pitch again.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Release Date: September 28th, 2023

When the Castlevania anime came to an end, the question was raised whether or not we would get a brand-new anime focused on the descendants of Trevor Belmont. Fans will be delighted to learn that the next series of Castlevania will follow the exploits of Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor from the late 18th century.

Good Night World (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Studio: NAZ

Netflix Release Date: October 12th, 2023

“A shut-in older brother. A high-achieving younger brother. A father who is not respected by his own children. A mother who neglects her own household. This is a broken family, and none of its members know that they are all players in an online game.”

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Studio: Ubisoft Film & Television

Netflix Release Date: October 19th, 2023

“The series is set in an alternative 1992 in the country formerly known as the USA. Now called Eden, it is a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden’s top security prison Supermaxx. He must now lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions in order to survive.”

Episodes: TBA

Studio: Studio M2

Netflix Release Date: October 26th, 2023

Fans of the Pluto manga have waited a long time for an anime adaptation, and in 2023 that patience will be rewarded. The October release date is subject to change while we wait for official confirmation from Netflix.

Pluto follows the Europol robot detective Gesicht in his attempts to solve the case of a string of robot and human deaths around the world where all the victims have objects shoved into or positioned by their heads, imitating horns.

Onimusha (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Studio: Sublimation

Netflix Release Date: November 2nd, 2023

“The beginning of the Edo period, Musashi is no longer a young man. He departs with the legendary Oni Gauntlet to defeat the Genma.”

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Toei Animation

Netflix Release Date: November 9th, 2023

Akuma-Kun is one of the oldest fictional franchises from Japan. Its first manga run began in 1963, but it wasn’t until 1989 that the first anime adaptation was released in Japan. It’s taken a further 30 years for a brand new anime adaptation, which will be exclusive globally on Netflix.

Akuma-kun wants to create a world where all human beings can live happily, and he believes that harnessing the power of demons is necessary for him to achieve that goal.

My Daemon (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Studio: IGLOO

Netflix Release Date: November 23rd, 2023

“A nuclear explosion on Earth creates a rift that overlaps with hell, resulting in a devasting amount of dust pollution from Hell. Caught up in the chaos of the world is elementary school student Kento, who after finding a Daemon named Anna in the forest, decides to raise her. Together, the human and daemon pair embark on a journey to save Kento’s mother.”

Pokemon Concierge (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Dwarf Studios

Netflix Release Date: December 28th, 2023

The world of Pokemon will be brought to life in stop-motion with Dwarf Studios’ super adorable and exciting new series.

The series, which will be set at the Pokemon resort, follows the story of a concierge and the many Pokemon who visit as guests.

What anime titles are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments below.