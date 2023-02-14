Is ‘Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill’ on Netflix?

One of the first major manga adaptations of 2023 has just started airing on TV Tokyo and in select Netflix regions, you’ll be getting weekly episodes of season 1 of Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill.

First airing in Japan on January 11th, 2023 on TV Tokyo, the new series comes from MAPPA (the studio behind Netflix titles like Kakegurui ×× and Vinland Saga). It is being directed by Kiyoshi Matsuda and written by Michiko Yokote.

Here’s what you can expect from the anime which features the voices of Hina Kino, Maaya Uchida, Satoshi Hino, and Yuma Uchida:

“A regular guy ends up in another world, and gains the power to bring forth products from a modern supermarket — with delicious results in this new realm.”

New Episodes of Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill releasing weekly in Asian territories

As we’ve seen with many anime releases including major titles like Blue Lock and Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War most recently, Netflix in select Asian territories are receiving weekly episodes of the anime title.

New episodes drop on Sundays, with the first five episodes added to Netflix on February 13th, 2023. They’re only available with the original Japanese audio but available with a myriad of subtitle options including English.

Regions carrying the show, according to Unogs, include:

Netflix India

Netflix Hong Kong

Netflix Malaysia

Netflix Philippines

Netflix Singapore

Netflix Thailand

Here’s the current release schedule for the remaining episodes of season 1 of Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill:

Episode 6 – February 19th

Episode 7 – February 26th

Episode 8 – March 5th

Episode 9 – March 12th

Episode 10 – March TBD

Episode 11 – March TBD

Episode 12 – March TBD

Will Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill be on Netflix outside of Asia?

We’re not aware of any plans to bring the anime to Netflix outside of the Asian territories outlined above.

The title instead was announced to be among seven other major anime licenses that are headed exclusively to CrunchyRoll throughout 2023.

Will you be watching Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill on Netflix where you live or will you be watching on Crunchyroll? Let us know in the comments.