‘Blue Lock’ Anime Releasing Weekly on Netflix in Select Asian Regions

There has never been a better year to be a fan of football/soccer anime than 2022. One of the most anticipated anime titles of the year, Blue Lock, is available to stream on Netflix, but only outside of the US, and in select regions.

On August 1st, 2018, the manga series Blue Lock debuted in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine, swiftly becoming one of the most popular sports manga franchises since Haikyuu!.

The story of Blue Lock takes place after the 2018 Russian World Cup where the Japanese National Football Team placed 16th in the tournament. As a result, the Japanese Football Union builds a facility called Blue Lock, dedicated to finding the best of Japan’s talented pool of players.

The anime is one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year and late last year, we made the pitch that Netflix should be the one to pick up the distribution rights (alongside Ao Ashi).

Where can I stream Blue Lock on Netflix?

In total, there are only 7 regions currently streaming episodes of Blue Lock every week on Netflix with episode 1 having arrived on October 9th:

Hong Kong

India

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

The show is available on these countries’ Netflix with the original Japanese audio and a choice of subtitles, including English, Hindi, Malay, and Traditional Chinese, as per Unogs.

Where can I stream Blue Lock in the US?

In order to watch Blue Lock in the US and the majority of countries around the world (North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS), you will need a subscription to Crunchyroll, where episodes are available weekly and the show is available exclusively.

As there is currently no English dub available, episodes are available to stream with English subtitles and multiple other languages, including Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Arabic, Russian and more.

Will Blue Lock come to Netflix US?

There’s no guarantee that Blue Lock will ever make its way to the Netflix US library, but considering how popular we expect the anime series to be, fans will certainly request it.

Would you like to see Blue Lock on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!