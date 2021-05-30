‘Outer Banks’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

Outer Banks season 2 has wrapped filming and is set to hit Netflix this summer. Looking for the latest news including when we can expect season 2 to release, who’s returning and who’s new in the cast and what we can expect, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what we know so far about season 2 of Outer Banks.

The action crime drama featuring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, and Madison Bailey first touched down on Netflix in mid-April 2020.

Ten episodes in total were released and now, all focus is on season 2. So let’s dive into what we know so far.

Has Outer Banks been renewed for season 2 at Netflix?

Official renewal status: Officially renewed (last updated: 07/24/2020)

Four months after its initial April 2020 release date, Netflix finally announced that Outer Banks would be returning.

Outer Banks has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/01Irbq79Xi — Netflix (@netflix) July 24, 2020

They later added a new photo with some of the cast members with 2 fingers held up.

Then a video was released shortly afterward with the cast all expressing their excitement for a second season.

The stars from #OuterBanks have some news for you: Season✌️ is coming! pic.twitter.com/sw3ndCWUkz — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) July 24, 2020

It didn’t come too much as a surprise given we heard from multiple sources it was in the works leading up to the renewal announcement. For example, Jonas Pate has teased that the show is a “four-season novel”. Jonas Pate revealed to EW that the writing team was writing season 2 and was approved by Netflix.

A Reddit AMA with a crew member of the show (who was verified by a moderator) also showed optimism for the chances of a second season too. He said it was “95%” likely that season 2 would happen. Three days later, the crew member stated that the series had been renewed as of May 4th, 2020.

Where is production on Outer Banks season 2 and when will it release?

Current production status: Filming concluded – Post-production complete – Scheduled for release in Sumer 2021 (last updated: 04/07/2021)

In August 2020, we learned that the production is actively ramping up eyeing a return to filming on August 31st, 2020. Once again, the series will be filmed in Charleston, South Carolina despite the fact that many productions in the US remain stalled. (h/t Netflix Life for this find).

First day of a long shoot. Grateful to have this amazing cast and crew to do it with — Jonathan Daviss (@JDaviss28) August 31, 2020

As you can no doubt expect, the production of the series will be done under strict restrictions as outlined by this official advice.

If you’d like to appear as an extra on Outer Banks season 2 you can apply here. They’re actively looking for younger people to appear.

On September 10th, 2020 Netflix’s French account Tweeted out the news that filming on set had begun alongside a few onset pictures of the returning cast.







Production continued throughout the latter parts of 2020 with filming reportedly set to conclude in December 2020 according to ProductionWeekly. Although a number of Tweets suggest filming didn’t finish until the end of January 2021 at least in Charleston.

https://twitter.com/obxonnetflix/status/1355010998932041729

A number of cast members teased the second season throughout its production including Madison Bailey saying: “So excited to give y’all season 2 it’s not even funny” with Jonathan Daviss adding “BIG FACTTTTSSS I promise y’all ain’t ready”.

On April 7th, 2021 we got official confirmation that filming had concluded leading us to continue to expect a late 2021 release date for Outer Banks season 2 on Netflix.

Then on May 14th, 2021 – Netflix delivered some first look pictures for the new season while giving it a broad “summer” 2021 release. That means we should see Outer Banks season 2 release in either July or August 2021.

Outer Banks Season 2 is coming this summer! In the meantime, get your first look at pogue life in OBX2 pic.twitter.com/S3F6h2KKx1 — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

Casting news for Outer Banks season 2

In mid-April 2021, it was confirmed that Carlacia Grant will be joining season 2. Grant will play Cleo who is described as the following:

“Confident and fearless, Cleo is a Nassau girl, a formidable artful dodger, whose world collides with the Pogues.”

Some of the other new actors to feature (albeit mostly in minor roles) include:

Jontavious Johnson as Stubb

Nick Lawrence as Deputy Collins

Shane Miclette as Matthew

Elizabeth Mitchel in an undisclosed role.=

How well did Outer Banks perform on Netflix?

No official viewing figures for the series have been released but we can track how well the series has done thanks to the Netflix top 10 features.

According to FlixPatrol, the series accrued 5321 points on its scale and is the 19th most popular title so far in 2020.

Outer Banks performed well in the United States where it featured in the top 10 for 50 days in total. It resided in the top spot between April 24th and April 28th before Never Have I Ever swiped the top spot (recently renewed for season 2).

It’s also performed well critically too with 14,000+ viewers taking to IMDb to give it a 7.6/10 score.

What to expect from season 2 of Outer Banks

Before we get into what we can expect from season 2, let’s quickly recap the events of season one.

Throughout the series, we follow a group of teenagers who are using a treasure map that seemingly unveils where $400 million of gold is hidden that sunk with a merchant ship. Skip forward, the relationships are all strained, and eventually, Ward ends up stealing the treasure.

The end of season one sees John B framed for the murder of Ward’s father.

Josh Pates has teased that we will be heading (as the ending indicated) that we’re heading to the Bahamas for the first few episodes of season 2 saying:

“There would be a couple episodes that take place, at least partially, in the Bahamas, it unfolds into a bigger mystery. We keep our old villains and we add some new ones. But it always comes back to the Outer Banks.”

Also, Josh has teased a new villain for season 2, that Ward may not necessarily get justice early on in season 2 and, most importantly, new mysteries awaiting.

Speaking to Netflix Life, Chase Stokes teased the following for season 2:

“What I can say is everybody has worked so incredibly hard this season. Performances are so much more nuanced, the story is heightened. I think it’s a story that people are really really going to resonate with. I’m just so proud of the cast and crew this season. Being on top of their game and doing their absolute best in the environment that we’re currently in. I can say it’s going to be another wild ride. You know Outer Banks doesn’t disappoint in that space. I think people are really really going to be excited to see the second season.”

Some of the best theories we’ve seen in that subreddit include Sarah contacting Wheezie and will stay at the Bahamas for a while (first half of the season). Some have even suggested the plane won’t even make it to the Bahamas.

Other great predictions include:

John B finding his mother

They finally find out where the gold is

J.J. will end up living with Kiera

Perhaps one of the most interesting theories is that the narrator will change going into season 2.

One of the biggest concerns of fans is that the series keeps up the excellent writing and many mention Riverdale as a show to not follow in the same footsteps as.

As for new cast members, only a few have been listed on IMDb thus far.

Elizabeth Mitchell is currently listed as having a role in season 2 who is known for The Santa Clause 2, Lost and Frequency.

While we are all waiting for the next season to come, Netflix has uploaded a bunch of bloopers that are well worth watching.

Just to wrap things up, we just wanted to touch on the news that in late December 2020, a North Carolina teacher and author filed a lawsuit against Netflix for the series for copyright infringement. No updates have been published since.

And finally, Outer Banks won best popcorn kiss at the MTV Awards.

Let us know down in the comments if you’re looking forward to season 2 of Outer Banks.