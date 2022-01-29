‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Part 1 one of the final season of Ozark has been some of the best television we’ve seen from the series, and with seven more episodes remaining in part 2, we’re giddy with excitement to see what’s in store for us later this year. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Ozark season 4 part 2 on Netflix.

One of the best shows that Netflix has to offer, Ozark has been a standout performer since first making its debut in July 2017. Each season has gone from strength to strength, and with it, so too have all of the performances of the actors. Which has made for one of the most entertaining shows on the Netflix library.

Ozark was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. Jason Bateman is an executive producer alongside Dubuque and Williams but is also the lead actor in the series.

When is the Ozark season 4 part 2 Netflix release date?

Netflix has yet to reveal when the final episodes are coming, and all we currently know is that part 2 will arrive sometime in 2022.

What to expect from Ozark season 4 part 2?

The final seven episodes of Ozark season 4 will be some of the most dramatic we’ve seen yet.

Ruth on a Rampage

Upon finding the corpses of Darlene and her cousin Wyatt, Ruth has snapped and is out for vengeance. Initially thinking it was Frank Jr. behind the murders, Ruth soon learned from her confrontation at the Byrde’s home that it was actually Javi who is responsible.

With her gun in hand, Ruth warned Marty and Wendy that the only way they can stop her from killing Javi is by killing her instead. If Ruth is able to find Javi and kill him, that disrupts the deal between the Navarro Cartel and the FBI, which may have unintended consequences for all parties involved.

But will Marty and Wendy warn Javi and the FBI? Or will they use this as an opportunity to get out from the Navarro cartel for good?

Mel and Maya take down the Byrdes?

All season, ex-cop Mel has been working for the separated husband of Helen and has been trying to discover her whereabouts. Meanwhile, FBI agent Maya has been under the thumb of Marty, and thus the Navarro cartel.

Angered by the decision made by the FBI higher-ups to keep the Navarro cartel working for them for the next ten years, Maya rebelled and made sure her arrest of Omar Navarro grabbed the attention of the media. However, this does mean Maya now firmly has a target planted on her back.

Impressed by her work, Mel was able to get in contact with Maya, and if the pair team up we could see the eventual downfall of the Byrdes.

Will the Byrdes reunite?

Wendy and Jonah have been at odds with each other all season, and tensions only escalated after Wendy attempted to get Jonah arrested by sabotaging his money laundering work for Ruth. In one further act of rebellion, Jonah gave up Javi’s name to Ruth.

The tension between Wendy and Jonah has also caused friction between Marty and Wendy, who the former is disappointed that she tried to get their own son arrested, just to prove a point. There has also been some conflict between Jonah and Charlotte, who the latter is now firmly on the side of her parents, and is more than prepared to join the family business.

Will Wendy’s political ambition collapse?

Since the second season, Wendy has been on one incredible power trip, which has made her become one of the most ruthless characters in Ozark. Even though she hasn’t pulled the trigger herself, Wendy is responsible for the deaths of a handful of people, such as her own brother, not to mention ruining the lives of many others, such as Ruth.

Wendy is juggling many spinning plates, and with Ruth out for revenge against Javi, could completely destroy her deal with Claire Shaw, who is providing $150 million for Wendy’s foundation. With Omar arrested, and if Javi is murdered by Ruth, there’s no guarantee that the Navarro cartel will continue moving product, which provides Shaw Medical Solutions with all of the pure drugs its needs for research.

Without the $150 million “war chest” Wendy will be unable to achieve any of her political ambitions, which will destroy her reputation and any political ambition she still has.

Who lives and who dies?

With only seven more episodes to go, we could see a lot of deaths in an extremely short period of time. We’d be shocked if the Byrdes make it out of the Ozarks unscathed, and thanks to the car crash at the start of the season, we could see an early fatality in part 2, most likely Charlotte or Jonah.

As for the rest of the cast, everyone is on the potential death list, and no one is safe.

Has Part 2 already been filmed?

The entirety of the fourth season was filmed in blocks across the course of eleven months between November 2020 and October 2021. We would suspect the final batch of episodes are undergoing the editing treatment, and it won’t before long that all of them are completed.

What is the episode count for Part 2?

For those unaware, the final part will also feature seven episodes, taking the final season to a blockbuster-sized 14 episodes.

Should Julie Garner earn a third Emmy for her performance as Ruth Langmore?

Just when you think that Julia Garner can’t get any better in her role as Ruth Langmore she completely sweeps the rug right out from under your feet and delivers yet another incredible performance worthy of all the most prestigious awards that Hollywood can offer.

Garner has already won two deserved Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama. Both awards were for her performances in the second and third seasons of Ozark, respectively. Naturally, anyone that has watched all of part 1 will be demanding Julia Garner earns the award for a third time, if not, surely we riot?

Are you looking forward to the release of Ozark season 4 part 2 on Netflix?