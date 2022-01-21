‘Ozark’ Season 4: Everything You Need To Know About Part 1

Ozark season 4 wrapped production in October 2021 and will be releasing both parts of its final season in 2022. Here’s an updated guide to everything we know so far about Ozark season 4 part 1 and part 2 including the latest trailers, pictures, production updates and anything else you need to know.

Often ranked among the best shows on Netflix, Ozark is a Netflix Original crime drama series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams.

The popularity of Ozark has skyrocketed, becoming one of the biggest and arguably the best Originals on Netflix to date. In April 2020, we got word that the series ranks among the most-watched titles of all time. Just under 30 million people watched the third season.

The show kickstarted its life on Netflix back in the summer of 2017 and despite drawing constant comparisons to Breaking Bad, it’s cemented its own identity. It’s been a big awards magnet earning 32 Emmy nominations to date.

Let’s begin our preview with the Ozark season 4 part 1 trailer:

January 2022 Release Date Set for Ozark Season 4 Part 1

On October 19th, 2021 Netflix announced alongside a new teaser that season 4 part 1 will be arriving on the service globally on January 21st, 2022.

No indication of when part 2 will release but it is expected it will arrive in 2022. Given past final seasons that have been split into two halves have been released within half of a year of each other, it’s not unrealistic to think that we could see part 2 in summer 2022.

Every Ozark Season 4 Trailer Released So Far

Netflix’s Global Tudum event on September 25th gave us our very first look at the new season as well as confirmation that season 4 of Ozark will not debut on Netflix in 2021. Instead, they mention that season 4 will arrive in 2022.

Alongside this announcement, we were just given over a minute and a half long first look which sees the Byrdes pick up after that rather explosive ending for season 3 (more on this in a second in our what to expect section).

An “official teaser” dropped on November 17th, 2021 which came alongside the caption: “All decisions have consequences.”

Alongside the new trailer, we got a peek at some new shots for the new season too.

Why is Ozark season 4 the final season?

A day after we reported that Ozark had been renewed back in June 2020, Netflix confirmed that Ozark would indeed be returning for a fourth season but with the caveat that it’ll also be the show’s last.

Fourteen episodes will make up season 4 in total and split into two halves. Each half of Ozark season 4 will be 7 episodes.

Alongside the initial announcement, Jason Bateman had the following to say:

“A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes.”

And showrunner Chris Munday had his say on Netflix allowing the series to conclude.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving #Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right.”

The return of Ozark for season 4 was a no-brainer according to available metrics. For almost two months Ozark season 3 dominated the daily top 10 lists on Netflix after its release in March 2020.

Ozark Season 4 Production Schedule

Current production status: Filming wrapped (last updated: October 2021)

Just before the season 4 announcement, in an interview with Jason Bateman in Collider, Bateman revealed some interesting insights into the production and what that means for season 4.

He revealed that each episode takes around eleven days to film, with two weeks beforehand to prep. In all, it’s around six months of production to film an entire season. Of course, with an expanded season, this will take longer but that doesn’t mean that part 1 can’t release while they’re still polishing part 2.

In Hogan’s discussion with KFTV in October 2020, he revealed the incredibly busy filming schedule Ozark was going under.

“The first block of filming will take place over 38 days, 30 of which will be in 40 different locations.”

Filming for the fourth season began on November 9th, 2020. Thanks to Wesley Hogan, the location manager of Ozark, we know that the first block of filming for the fourth season was completed back in late 2020.

Due to Covid-19 Jason Bateman revealed he won’t be directing any further episodes of Ozark.

We got a production update in early 2021 at a Deadline panel in March 2021 where Bateman said:

“As far as when it’s gonna come out, it’s really going to be reliant on, you know, if we can stay in production,” said Bateman. “This sort of this race, the whole world is in between vaccinations and these variants. I mean, basically, it’s going to get to us a whole lot quicker now that Joe Biden’s got his hand on the wheel. It would have would have taken longer with the last administration, so I think we’re gonna get it to TV sooner thanks to Uncle Joe.”

New casting calls in May 2021 reveal that filming is very much ongoing with filming still planned for late May 2021. It’s hard to look too much into casting calls but they’re currently recruiting federal agents, business people, gang members, cafe patrons, a newscaster, and people to take part in an airport scene too.

In early June 2021, Skylar Gaertner posted from the set of the show celebrating his Birthday. AJC reports filming is ongoing throughout the month of June 2021 although Georgia’s filming tracking site does not list it although it’s thought Netflix isn’t allowing Ozark or Stranger Things to be listed on said site.

Charlie Tahan posted on Instagram on June 15th a picture with some of the other cast members.

In early July 2021, filming was still ongoing according to the local website Cherokee Tribune & Ledger News with filming taking place at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Epperson Road, and at an intersection.

Variety Insight reported that filming wrapped on October 8th, 2021.

What can we expect from the fourth season of Ozark?

Warning: huge spoilers for Ozark season three ahead!

Season three was an explosive season of Ozark, leaving us with huge amounts to contemplate for the fourth season.

What happens to the Langmore/Snell/KC Alliance?

The death of Ben became the straw that broke the camel’s back for Ruth and her loyalty to the Byrdes. Choosing to quit and distance herself from the family, Ruth, like her cousin Wyatt, has instead joined Darlene at the Snell poppy farm. Darlene has offered Ruth a position, running the day-to-day production, ensuring the heroin, manufactured on-site, gets to the Kansas City mob for distribution.

Switching loyalties proved to be an easy decision for Ruth in the end, as Darlene had shown more loyalty and love to Ruth’s family in months, than what the Byrdes did in years.

Ruth has a lot to prove, mainly to herself, but also to the Byrdes that she is not a person to be trifled with. The Langmore matriarch is intelligent and ruthless, all of which Darlene greatly admires.

In a recent interview, Julia Garner teased that in season 4, “she [Ruth] wants that independence back that she had before the Byrdes came in.”

Darlene’s actions against Frank Jr. is unlikely to reap any repercussions, due to the fact she negotiated a deal worth millions of dollars to the KC mob with Frank Sr.

There’s no love lost between the KC mob and the Byrde’s operation in Lake Ozark, but without the mob to move the cartel cash, and now Darlene is in league with them, we can expect even more fireworks next season.

The Impact of Ben’s Death

Ben was the wildcard foreshadowed by Agent Evans at the start of the third season, and his presence was felt throughout from start to finish, and will arguably be felt long into the fourth season despite being dead.

Despite the fact that Ben suffered from mental illness, he arguably had the most human reaction to his family’s ongoing business with the Navarro Cartel. His confusion, disgust, but ultimately his naivety of his family’s situation resulted in his own sister, Wendy, giving up his whereabouts so that Helen’s hitman could dispose of him.

Wendy has become a cold, calculated and hardened woman, but her decision to let Ben die may be the one to break her. Her will to survive is incredibly strong, but with time to reflect on her actions Wendy may find herself down a dark rabbit hole that there may not be any chance of coming back from.

For his age, Jonah has already experienced more trauma than most adults. His exposure to the family business had left Jonah desensitized to murder, but the death of his uncle has pushed him to the edge. Jonah almost murdered Helen in an act of revenge but learned from her that his mother, Wendy, gave Ben up, leading to his death. In a fit of rage, Jonah blew a hole in the living room window with a shotgun, but next season his actions could be far heavier.

Charlotte, who wasn’t seen to be particularly close with her uncle, will still be reeling from his death. She is close to her brother, but depending on his actions she may need to decide between siding with him, or siding with her parents. Charlotte had previously wanted to emancipate, but ultimately decided to stay with the family, now could be the perfect time to leave.

Marty will have to contend with his family in the wake of Ben’s death. Not to mention Marty no longer has Ruth working for him, which means he’ll be under more pressure running the day-to-day business of the casino.

The Byrdes become Navarro’s right-hand couple

By using the footage of the Lagunas cartel attack, Marty and Wendy were able to stop the war between the Navarro and Lagunas cartel. By stopping the war, and securing the safety of Navarro’s family and assets, Marty and Wendy have proven their value to the drug lord.

The Byrdes ultimately proved they were far more valuable than Helen, who was murdered right before the eyes of Wendy and Marty. Helen had lots of power and influence within the Navarro Cartel, and with her, out of the picture, it can be assumed that the Byrdes (most likely Wendy) will be given the same power as what Helen held.

The implications of this are huge, as it will now be expected of Wendy to make some extremely tough decisions. For the sake of the cartel, and making money, Helen had no problem with making decisions that lead to the death of innocent people. Previously, Wendy has shown the same ruthlessness, but the death of Ben may weigh heavily on her, impacting her ability to carry out tasks like Helen.

Marty’s role is likely to continue on as normal, laundering money for the cartel and trying to get Agent Miller on side.

Will the Byrdes attempt an escape?

Each passing season the Byrdes have sunk deeper and deeper into the clutches of the Navarro cartel. By this point, to escape with their lives and freedom, Marty would have to take the deal with the FBI.

If they even dared to try and run away they would be relentlessly hunted by both the Navarro cartel and the FBI.

Episode 1 Title Revealed

Thanks to an update on Ozark’s IMDb, we know that the title for season 4 episode 1 is set to be called “The Beginning of the End”.

Who are the cast members of Ozark season 4?

Caution: spoiler alerts below.

The following cast members are confirmed to return for the fourth season of Ozark:

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell

Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore

Carson Holmes as Three Langmore

Jessica Frances Dukes as Special Agent Maya Miller

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro

It’s unclear if Tom Pelphrey will return as Ben Davis due to his character’s death. If the actor is to return, it’s more than likely to be in a flashback.

In November 2020, we got word of a number of new castings and confirmation of returns for the final season via Deadline.

Here’s the list of new cast members:

Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist) as Javi Elizonndro – “member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between playing the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle’s cartel”

Adam Rothenberg (Ripper Street) as Mel Sattem – “cop who fell from grace who now works as a P.I. He enjoys the chase and won’t rest until he unravels the truth.”

Felix Solid (Charmed) as Omar Navarro

Damian Young (Homeland) as Jim Rettelsdorf

Bruno Bichir (Narcos) as Navarro’s Priest

CC Castillo (Outer Banks) as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero

Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit) as Clare Shaw, CEO of a prominent pharmaceutical company

Aaron Gillespie (Brockmire) as Kenny

Patricia French as Lorna

Adam Rothenberg as Mel Sattem

Some of the other people listed to appear in Ozark season 4 include:

Shaan Merchant

Elizabeth Carlile

In late June 2020, Deadline revealed two new cast members for the show including Veronica Falcón and Ali Stroker.

Falcón is set to play Camila Elizonndro who is the sister of the drug cartel leader.

Stroker will play Charles-Ann who is an old friend of Ruth.

Are you excited for Ozark season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!